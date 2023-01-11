Here's What Happened To Jim Morrison's 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500

A mystery surrounds the Mustang Shelby GT500 that The Doors lead singer Jim Morrison once loved and adored; it remains unsolved almost 52 years after his death. To understand it, we first have to jump back to January 4, 1967, when Elektra Records debuted the band's first self-titled album to the world (via RHINO).

On April 24, the song "Light My Fire" played across the airwaves for the first time, and three months later (on July 29 via History), it hit #1 on Billboard's Hot 100. "Light My Fire" was actually the first song the band's guitarist, Robby Krieger, had ever written (via Rolling Stone). It wasn't just beginner's luck, and Krieger went on to write many of the band's songs (via Ultimate Classic Rock). On September 11 (via Lucius Books), the album was certified gold, and before the end of 1967, The Doors had unofficially been christened as icons of the 60's counterculture.

Jac Holzman, founder and President of Elektra Records, wanted to celebrate the band's success (and his label) by buying each member whatever they wanted. Both Ray Manzarek (keyboards) and Robbie Krieger (guitar) went with musical recording gear, and John Densmore (drummer) got some actual four-legged horsepower. After seeing the Shelby Mustang GT350 owned by his hair stylist, Morrison asked Holzman for one (via Street Muscle Magazine).