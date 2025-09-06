Why Do Some Lighthouses Have Red And White Stripes?

For over two thousand years, lighthouses have been a constant and crucial element in maritime safety. Lighthouses function as important navigational aids that guide ships, warn of water hazards, and provide assistance during challenging weather conditions. Considered important installations, lighthouses can be found in coastal areas, islands, and busy waterways, serving as a beacon for seafarers. Lighthouses are painted in different colors that help distinguish the building during daytime from its surroundings, and one of the popular paint schemes used is red and white, which serves to differentiate it if its background is white cliff faces or rocky outcrops.

A lighthouse is designed to be tall, and its height can range from 33 feet to nearly 210 feet. This size is necessary so ships can easily see it and to offset the Earth's curvature and increase the distance at which its light can be visible. Lighthouses can be made from different materials, including concrete, wood, brick, and steel, and are engineered to withstand the repeated battering from the destructive power of ocean waves and severe weather conditions. Lighthouses can differ in design, ranging from square, cylindrical, or conical, which depends on their location, function, and environmental conditions.

Despite the availability of advanced navigational devices, lighthouses are still being used today. The equipment inside lighthouses includes its lighting beacon, composed of a powerful light source, the lens which amplifies the brightness and focuses the light beam, and a rotating mechanism. Next, the lighthouse is also equipped with foghorns that are used to provide warnings to ships, give location bearings, and avoid hazards from its powerful long-range sound. Lastly, some lighthouses are equipped with radios and transmitters for communications with vessels and to transmit navigational and other information.