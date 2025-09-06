Who Owns GasGas Motorcycles And Where Are They Made?

In the motorcycle industry, you have old conquerors, like Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycles, that appeared over a hundred years ago and set the stage for what a huge portion of the modern motorcycle space would look like. Then, there are other manufacturers who are not only steadily establishing their names in the status quo, but also aiming to succeed in their chosen niches.

Among these is GasGas, a company renowned for its extensive lineup of off-road motorcycles, ranging from enduro and motocross bikes to cross-country, trial, and even electric motorcycles.

Compared to the big names mentioned above, GasGas is relatively young. However, that doesn't mean the company is new or inexperienced in off-road motorcycles. In fact, it was established in the 1980s, and has seemingly spent enough time perfecting its bike-making art, which is evident in the catalog it offers. Today, it operates under Pierer Mobility Group, formerly KTM Industries AG, through its subsidiary KTM Group, which acquired a controlling interest in GasGas. This makes GasGas one of the motorcycle brands owned by KTM. Let's take a closer look at its history over the years and where its motorcycles are manufactured.