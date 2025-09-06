Some Countries Are Buying Used Fighter Jets For Their Air Forces, Here's Why

The world is entering a new stage of rearmament, as an influx of geopolitical threats and technological advancements leads to record military spending. In 2024 alone, global defense budgets skyrocketed to over $2.7 trillion, nearly 10% higher than 2023 and constituting the largest single-year jump in military expenditures since the Cold War. While these increases were seen across each continent, Europe saw the largest increase in 2024, accounting for a 17% increase and reaching an astounding 50% nominal rise over the past decade. Traditional heavy spenders like the United States, China, and Russia, meanwhile, continued to escalate their respective spending sprees amid mounting geopolitical challenges.

One sector that is sure to see increasing emphasis is air force spending. As innovations like sixth-generation technology and remote combat capabilities emerge, countries are looking to invest in upgrading their fleets of advanced fighter jets. Despite these investments, most countries lack the capacity to build advanced military jets domestically. For instance, Canada hasn't built a domestic fighter since 1957, while India's Tejas program has struggled to get off the ground.

Instead, most countries are forced to purchase fighter jets from the United States, Russia, France, or Sweden, with China playing an increasingly large role in global sales. But advanced fighters like Lockheed Martin's F-35 come with skyrocketing prices, forcing some potential buyers to search for more cost-effective alternatives. Some countries, like Malaysia, Romania, Argentina, and Greece, have attempted to bridge this gap between need and purchasing power by pursuing secondhand fighter jets.