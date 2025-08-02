India's HAL Tejas Light Combat Aircraft: Big Potential & Failed Expectations

Months after India's May 2025 bombing campaign against Pakistan, its air force has hit a crisis point, with concerns over its dwindling squadron numbers mounting amid a flurry of combat losses, crashes, and model phaseouts. Following the conflict, in which five IAF aircraft were shot down, including three Dassault Rafale fighter jets; many have worried that India's Air Force is quickly falling behind its geopolitical rivals. Poor weapons procurement systems, inconsistent political support, and a troubled domestic production pipeline have left one of the world's largest air forces dependent on an aging fleet of foreign-made aircraft quickly dwindling in numbers and capabilities.

Exemplifying these struggles has been the failure of the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft to meet its sky-high expectations. Manufactured by the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the Tejas began service in the 1980s as a means for India to cement its military preparedness through a domestic alternative to expensive foreign fighters. This was a strategic necessity considering the Indian military's dependence on foreign procurement, particularly from Russia. However, instead of securing India's military autonomy, pervasive design failures and production snafus have limited the state-owned company's supply of the much-anticipated fighter, forcing the IAF to rely on older, phased out, foreign-manufactured jets.

This has put the Indian military in a precarious position compared to its two geopolitical rivals, China and Pakistan. The increasing advancement of the Chinese air force makes these lags in India's aerial development particularly concerning. And while new versions of the jet are expected to begin delivery to the Indian Air Force by 2026, giving the IAF a chance at reshaping the success of its much-maligned program, continued production delays may kill this optimism.