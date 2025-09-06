How Many Tanks Does Russia Have Left?

The conflict with Ukraine has been rapidly destroying Russia's tanks, and it seems as though the country can't keep up with the destruction. By the fall of 2024, over 9,000 tanks and infantry vehicles had been destroyed during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. By early 2025, that number had risen to more than 11,000. This includes around 3,000 T-80 tanks, a Soviet Union-era tank that has been in service since the 1970s and is considered one of the worst tanks ever built due to its high level of maintenance and fuel consumption.

Most other tanks being depleted by the ongoing conflict are from this same era, including T-64s and T-72s.The exact number of tanks left in Russia's arsenal is difficult to confirm, but The Insider estimates that there are currently around 2,000 tanks, 2,000 infantry fighting vehicles, and 3,000 armored personnel carriers left. This is roughly between 41% and 52% of the nation's pre-war reserves left, most of which are in poor condition beyond repair. With most T-80s gone, Russia's tank reserves include outdated models like the T-62.