Why You Shouldn't Use A Semi-Truck As A Personal Vehicle (Even If It's Legal)

Pickup trucks in the U.S. are getting bigger and taller with each generation. With hoods on some models now up around adult eye level, the oversized proportions are one of the worst car trends we've seen. It might leave you wondering whether you should skip the pickup altogether and just drive a semi-truck around as a personal vehicle instead. As it turns out, there are a number of reasons why this is a bad idea.

While in some states it is legal to drive a large, commercial Class 8 semi-truck for personal conveyance, in others it isn't, and the rules around what is permissible and what's not are complex. Not only does cruising around in a semi-truck increase your risk of running afoul of the law, it limits where and how you can drive, especially if traveling interstate. There are other downsides, too. The physical size of a semi-truck can exclude you from getting in and out of — and in some cases, under — urban infrastructure, including under low-clearance overpasses and your garage.

The upfront costs of a rig are as enormous as the thing itself, with the average cost of a new, basic model semi-truck kicking in at around $150,000 in 2025, and heading northwards from there to $275,000 for a high-end custom. While used rigs can be found for under $10,000, their prices can also range up to six figures, depending on the type of truck, its brand, age, mileage, and condition.