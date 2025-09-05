What Was 'Flying The Hump' In WW2?

Prior to 1942, the famed Burma Road was the primary means of getting vital fuel and other supplies into western China, where combined U.S. and Chinese forces were engaged with the Imperial Japanese Army. In the spring of 1942, the Japanese had occupied Burma (now Myanmar), including the Burma Road, which cut off this vital Allied supply line into China. With the ground route cut off, the U.S. Army Air Force was called upon to move supplies from India into China via cargo aircraft.

This wasn't just any simple air cargo route. Flying into China would require flying from 100 feet above sea level to up to 18,000 feet over a portion of the Himalayas, the world's tallest mountain range (hence the name, "Flying the Hump"). Today, the airport near the Himalayas remains the most dangerous in the world, and only certain planes are allowed to fly there. Flying an aircraft in the 1940s in this region was even more challenging without the aid of modern technology. With less powerful, lower-flying prop-driven aircraft and primitive navigation gadgets, the crews flying the route needed to be tremendously skilled to get their heavy loads over the mountains.

Initially, most of the flights were performed by the venerable Douglas DC-3 or its military counterpart the C-47 Skytrain. Then, the more powerful Curtiss C-46 Commando arrived in 1943. Capable of flying heavier loads than the C-47, the C-46 (nicknamed "Ol Dumbo") would become legendary for flying missions over the Hump.