Which Planes Are Allowed To Land At The World's Most Dangerous Airport?

Not just any aircraft can overcome the unique challenges that the Tenzing Hillary Airport, also referred to as the Lukla Airport, presents. Known as the one of the essential destinations along the way to Mount Everest, Lukla sits at 9,334 feet above sea level and is considered the most treacherous airport to travel to and from for a variety of reasons.

For one, this region is located in extremely high altitudes that make the air thinner, which affects a plane's lift and engine power. This airport looms among the peaks of the Himalayas, which also serve as physical obstacles that pilots must navigate aroun. Furthermore, inclement weather in this region often results in poor visibility. In fact, most planes don't even fly over Tibet, where the airport is located. While the flight from Kathmandu to Lukla Airport only lasts about half an hour, it could be the most intense air travel you'll ever experience.

That's why only STOL (short take-off and landing) planes such as the DHC-6 Twin Otter or the Dornier Do 228 are permitted to use this airport. These aircraft can manage to land in this dangerous location because they are lightweight and rely mostly on manual piloting. Still, it takes a gutsy pilot who is willing to navigate in extremely challenging conditions.