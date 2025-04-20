The Reason Why Most Planes Don't Fly Over Tibet

You might think that airplanes have the freedom to fly wherever they please, but there are certain limitations. Planes don't fly over Antarctica, for example. But that's a barren landscape without any major cities or tourist destinations, so it makes sense that pilots would rarely need to cross the largest continent in the world. Tibet, on the other hand, has a population of 3.6 million and shares one of the most popular tourist attractions in the world with Nepal: Mount Everest. But this attraction is also one of the reasons pilots tend to avoid flying over the 474,287 square mile area.

Tibet sits on a plateau with an especially treacherous terrain full of mountain ranges, earning the country the fitting nickname of the "roof of the world." There are 1,121 named mountains in the region, including Everest, with an average elevation of 15,000 feet. Everest itself stands at 29,032 feet. Sure, the typical service ceiling for commercial airplanes of 35,000 to 45,000 feet means that they could just fly over the peaks, but it's not as simple as that.

Those mountains are the main culprits for turbulence, making any flight over the region a rocky one. Turbulence occurs when the airflow is disrupted, which both man-made structures and naturally occurring landmarks like mountains can cause. Pressure differentials also disrupt the airflow, so flying higher in less-than-ideal weather can also create an issue.

