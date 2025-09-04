How To Find The Hidden Button On The AirPods 4

Apple's AirPods wireless earbuds were introduced nearly a decade ago and have since become Apple's best-selling accessory at 66 million units in 2024. The pebble-shaped white case has remained a mainstay, though it has gained wireless charging chops and moved to the USB-C standard over the years. One thing that remained constant through the first three generations was the round white button at the back of the case but when the fourth-generation AirPods debuted in November of 2024, Apple swapped the tactile button with a capacitive sensor on the front. New features for the Airpods 4 also included Active Noise Cancellation and IP54 weather protection.

You can't see the new button, but it's positioned close to the LED indicator as seen in the image above. Think of it like an invisible sensor that can sense your tap inputs on the surface of the case. As for its function, it's used for pairing and resetting the AirPods 4. Open the lid of the earbuds' charging case, confirm the light is lit, and double-tap on the front of the case just below the LED. If there is no light, it's time to charge your AirPods and case and try again.

To reset your AirPods 4 if your'e having trouble, open the case lid with your Airpods inside. The first double-tap of the button will make the light flash white, and a second double-tap makes it flash faster. A third double-tap makes it flash amber and then white again, indicating that they're ready to use. If there's an Apple device nearby like an iPhone or Mac, you should see a pairing notification in its Bluetooth settings.