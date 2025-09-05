Are Craftsman Pressure Washers Any Good? Here's What Users Say
From power tools to hand tools, odds are that the Craftsman brand has exactly what you need at a competitive price. It even has non-power or hand tool products for sale, such as Craftsman tool boxes that won't break the bank at under $100 and helpful outdoor appliances for a range of jobs. For example, Craftsman has a decent selection of pressure washers to consider, each with different stats behind it to help you determine which is the best one for your needs.
There's some range to Craftsman's line of pressure washers. Much of the difference is found in the PSI, or pressure level, of each model. The lowest is 350 — specifically found on the smaller cordless models — while the heavier-duty ones start at 1,700 and can climb to 2,800. Similarly important to PSI is the GPM, or gallons per minute, these pressure washers pump through. There's a bit less range here — from 0.5 GPM to 1.2 GPM across all models. Additionally, some are battery-operated, while others rely on power cords to function.
All of this is to say that not all Craftsman pressure washers are the same. This fact is driven home by the customer reviews, which indicate that the brand's pressure washer lineup is a mixed bag when it comes to build and performance quality.
Some Craftsman pressure washers missed the mark for buyers
Of Craftsman's several pressure washer offerings, there are unfortunately a few models that haven't dazzled customers. In more ways than one, these specific models let users down.
For example, while some customers have found success with the Craftsman V20 cordless 350 PSI pressure washer, many were disappointed by it, hence its 3.7 out of five star rating on the Craftsman website. One user gave the washer a meager one star, citing the water pressure as the main issue: "I have excellent water pressure at my house and was able to use my hose and garden sprayer to greater effect than this power cleaner." Another buyer faced a similar lack of pressure from their unit, adding that the battery life was barely enough to get any work done.
The Craftsman 1,800 PSI pressure washer left much to be desired, too, with a 3.6 out of five rating, and multiple cases of this model malfunctioning right out of the box. "Literally the very first use it has started smoking profusely with a rather pungent electrical smell," shared one buyer, with another complaining of the same sudden breakdown. If it doesn't nearly catch fire, other users note that you may find the water pressure lacking.
While some Craftsman pressure washer models have reputations for malfunctioning — performance issues that one would expect to cause them to be recalled, as Ryobi did with its malfunctioning pressure washers — others have fared much better. There are models out there users have found more reliable.
Other Craftsman pressure washers are far more reliable
The Craftsman V20 brushless 1,500 PSI pressure washer has a rating of 4.9 out of five stars and not a single customer review that doesn't recommend it. "Best water pressure I have ever owned at works amazingly does everything that is supposed to do," wrote one reviewer who was able to get their whole house cleaned in around three hours with no trouble. Others were impressed with the performance as well as the portability, as battery power mean it can be moved around as needed. Users also noted the convenience of being able to hook it up to any freshwater source without a hose.
Another Craftsman pressure-washing standout is the Craftsman 1,900 Max PSI corded model at 4.8 out of five stars. One buyer, who recommended it for a host of different outdoor cleaning jobs, commented, "This electric cold water pressure washer is small but puts out a ton of pressure!"
Sometimes, user error — like the pressure washing mistakes that can ruin your car — makes a pressure washer seem worthless. In other instances, though, the model itself is to blame. According to customers, Craftsman undoubtedly has some disappointing pressure washers, but right alongside them are some strong alternatives that should get the job done.