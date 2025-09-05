Are Craftsman Pressure Washers Any Good? Here's What Users Say

From power tools to hand tools, odds are that the Craftsman brand has exactly what you need at a competitive price. It even has non-power or hand tool products for sale, such as Craftsman tool boxes that won't break the bank at under $100 and helpful outdoor appliances for a range of jobs. For example, Craftsman has a decent selection of pressure washers to consider, each with different stats behind it to help you determine which is the best one for your needs.

There's some range to Craftsman's line of pressure washers. Much of the difference is found in the PSI, or pressure level, of each model. The lowest is 350 — specifically found on the smaller cordless models — while the heavier-duty ones start at 1,700 and can climb to 2,800. Similarly important to PSI is the GPM, or gallons per minute, these pressure washers pump through. There's a bit less range here — from 0.5 GPM to 1.2 GPM across all models. Additionally, some are battery-operated, while others rely on power cords to function.

All of this is to say that not all Craftsman pressure washers are the same. This fact is driven home by the customer reviews, which indicate that the brand's pressure washer lineup is a mixed bag when it comes to build and performance quality.