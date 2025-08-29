Is Your Ryobi Pressure Washer Being Recalled? Here's How To Know For Sure

Ryobi is consistently ranked among the top power tool brands today. Founded in the 1940s, the Japanese company is known for its extensive line of mid-range power tools. The brand's products are popular among DIYers and home improvement enthusiasts, and its cordless battery system is considered to be one of the top competitors on the market.

Despite the brand's popularity, Ryobi is not immune to mistakes and product failures. The company has issued various recalls, including a lawn mower recall in early 2025. Most recently, several Ryobi power washers have been recalled after Ryobi announced in an August 28th Facebook post that it would be recalling specific 2300 and 2700 PSI electric pressure washers. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSP), the recall will affect roughly 764,000 units in the U.S., as well as an additional 16,000 pressure washers sold in Canada.

In its announcement, Ryobi states that the recall is due to a mechanical failure, which can cause the pressure washers' capacitors to overheat, explode, and send debris flying. The recall only affects certain models, so you'll want to check the model numbers and serial numbers of your Ryobi power washer to determine if it's one impacted by mechanical failure.