Is Your Ryobi Pressure Washer Being Recalled? Here's How To Know For Sure
Ryobi is consistently ranked among the top power tool brands today. Founded in the 1940s, the Japanese company is known for its extensive line of mid-range power tools. The brand's products are popular among DIYers and home improvement enthusiasts, and its cordless battery system is considered to be one of the top competitors on the market.
Despite the brand's popularity, Ryobi is not immune to mistakes and product failures. The company has issued various recalls, including a lawn mower recall in early 2025. Most recently, several Ryobi power washers have been recalled after Ryobi announced in an August 28th Facebook post that it would be recalling specific 2300 and 2700 PSI electric pressure washers. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSP), the recall will affect roughly 764,000 units in the U.S., as well as an additional 16,000 pressure washers sold in Canada.
In its announcement, Ryobi states that the recall is due to a mechanical failure, which can cause the pressure washers' capacitors to overheat, explode, and send debris flying. The recall only affects certain models, so you'll want to check the model numbers and serial numbers of your Ryobi power washer to determine if it's one impacted by mechanical failure.
How to know whether your Ryobi pressure washer is being recalled
To use Ryobi's recall checker, simply navigate to the official recall page. You can view all of Ryobi's recalls on this page, with the most recent ones listed at the top. Click on the button under the Ryobi pressure washer recall section to advance.
Once on the second page, you'll see a dropdown menu prompting you to select your pressure washer's product number. As indicated by the instructions on the page, you can find your Ryobi tool's product number by looking on the underside of the tool. For pressure washers, the product number and serial number can be found on a placard below the plastic engine covers. After you select your product number, you'll be prompted to enter and confirm your pressure washer's serial number. From there, click the button labeled "Check Your Pressure Washer" to determine if your tool is affected by the recall.
If your Ryobi pressure washer is one of those affected by the recall, you'll need to reach out to Ryobi's customer service department by calling 800-597-9624 to figure out your next steps. Make sure to have your product information, including the model number and serial number, ready when you make the call.