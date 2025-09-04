Do Ryobi And Hart Tools Come From The Same Factory?

Whether you're a professional on a job site or a mechanic working in a garage, you probably have a favorite brand of tools you use every day. For many, including DIYers at home, Ryobi and Hart are two brands that have proven reliable and trustworthy over the years. But part of that trust comes from where the tools originate, and in this case, both Ryobi and Hart are owned by the same parent company, Techtronic Industries (TTI), based in Hong Kong. But despite their shared ownership, the precise manufacturing locations for both can vary. TTI has manufacturing facilities around the world, including China, Mexico, the United States, and Vietnam. Ryobi and Hart tools are indeed produced in China, but they're also made in TTI's other locations as well, which means they don't necessarily come from the same factory.

Primarily marketed toward homeowners and anyone tackling DIY projects, Ryobi tools are considered dependable, easy to use, and very affordable. Ryobi is often thought of as the Home Depot brand, but that's because of a deal that gives the home improvement giant exclusive retail rights to sell the tools. Similarly, Walmart sells the Hart brand of tools, which is promoted as a budget-friendly option compared to more expensive competitors, thanks to a retail agreement. In both cases, users can save some bucks and often get good results.