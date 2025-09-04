Do Ryobi And Hart Tools Come From The Same Factory?
Whether you're a professional on a job site or a mechanic working in a garage, you probably have a favorite brand of tools you use every day. For many, including DIYers at home, Ryobi and Hart are two brands that have proven reliable and trustworthy over the years. But part of that trust comes from where the tools originate, and in this case, both Ryobi and Hart are owned by the same parent company, Techtronic Industries (TTI), based in Hong Kong. But despite their shared ownership, the precise manufacturing locations for both can vary. TTI has manufacturing facilities around the world, including China, Mexico, the United States, and Vietnam. Ryobi and Hart tools are indeed produced in China, but they're also made in TTI's other locations as well, which means they don't necessarily come from the same factory.
Primarily marketed toward homeowners and anyone tackling DIY projects, Ryobi tools are considered dependable, easy to use, and very affordable. Ryobi is often thought of as the Home Depot brand, but that's because of a deal that gives the home improvement giant exclusive retail rights to sell the tools. Similarly, Walmart sells the Hart brand of tools, which is promoted as a budget-friendly option compared to more expensive competitors, thanks to a retail agreement. In both cases, users can save some bucks and often get good results.
The history of Ryobi and Hart tools
The history of Ryobi tools begins in 1943, when Yutaka Urakami, who actually had very little knowledge of how to manufacture tools, founded the company. But after learning about die casting, Urakami's new company perfected the process, eventually transforming Ryobi from a Japanese startup operating in a small warehouse to a global brand. Ryobi's brand license, including the power tool equipment business, was acquired by TTI in 2000. Hart tools were first produced in 1983 by framers who needed a well-balanced hammer that met the specific needs of the job. Hart's lineup eventually grew with the addition of axes, chisels, sledgehammers, and more. TTI bought the company in 2007.
TTI's portfolio includes other popular tool and appliance brands, too. It also owns Milwaukee tools, as well as AEG and Kango, making it an industry leader in the cordless power tool market. The Empire brand, known for its levels, is part of the TTI family, and the same is true of Imperial Blades and Stiletto. TTI also has a sizable chunk of the vacuum cleaner market, thanks to its ownership of Dirt Devil, Hoover, Oreck, and Vax.