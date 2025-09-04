What Does The Infinity Button Do On A JBL Speaker?
If you've ever picked up a JBL Bluetooth speaker, you've probably asked the usual questions, like who makes JBL speakers and are they any good? But have you ever wondered what the button resembling the infinity sign on the control panel is for? This inconspicuous little control is easy to ignore, yet few people know that it unlocks one of JBL's most underrated features.
Once you press it, your speaker suddenly stops being a solo act. The infinity button activates PartyBoost, a unique function that allows certain JBL speakers to link up and synchronize with each other. With a quick tap, you can sync dozens of compatible units — 99 to be exact — into one harmonious sound. PartyBoost isn't just about having louder sound, as two different modes let you curate the experience your own way. Party Mode makes all the speakers blast the same track in unison, while Stereo Mode has two identical models split the audio into left and right channels.
For anyone who has ever wished their portable speaker was capable of just that little bit more, the infinity button is the secret weapon that makes it happen.
Why the infinity button matters
One speaker will be enough for a picnic or to keep the vibes up in the kitchen, but the magic happens when you start adding more. A few well-placed JBL units all synced together can cover an entire party without the hassle of renting a large sound system. Whilst the feature may seem like a bit of a gimmick, once you've tried it, you'll see why it's such a great selling point for JBL speakers.
JBL designed PartyBoost for flexibility. If you're hosting a barbecue, all you need to do is drop a Charge 5 on the deck and a Flip 7 by the pool, hit the infinity button, and you have the whole entertaining area covered. If you want a more immersive setup indoors, you can pair two of the same models, switch on Stereo Mode, and suddenly you have a portable surround sound system in your living room.
JBL makes some of the best Bluetooth speakers worth buying, and the PartyBoost function only complements the speaker's already great design. They're small enough to hide behind furniture, durable enough to handle dirt or sudden rain, and easy to carry when the crowd moves. The infinity button amplifies all of those strengths, transforming what appears to be a simple speaker into a completely different audio experience.
How to actually use it
Getting PartyBoost running doesn't require a tech degree. Turn on two (or more) compatible JBL speakers, connect your phone to one of them over Bluetooth, and let a track play for a bit. Open the JBL Portable app, press the infinity button on each speaker, and the app will do the rest. From there, you can choose whether to run in Party Mode or Stereo Mode depending on what you need.
There are a couple of caveats. PartyBoost only works with newer JBL models like the Flip 5, Flip 6, Charge 5, and Xtreme 3. Older speakers with Connect or Connect+ can't join the chain. And stereo pairing only works with two of the same model, so you won't get left and right channels from mixing a Flip and a Charge.
Still, the process is quick, and the payoff is huge. With just a tap of the infinity button, a couple of portable speakers becomes something far greater. Sure, they may not compete with the highest-rated JBL home audio products you can buy, but they're great bang for your buck. Whether it's a backyard cookout or just a night in, that misunderstood symbol is the key to making your music feel bigger than you thought it could.