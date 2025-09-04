What Does The Infinity Button Do On A JBL Speaker?

If you've ever picked up a JBL Bluetooth speaker, you've probably asked the usual questions, like who makes JBL speakers and are they any good? But have you ever wondered what the button resembling the infinity sign on the control panel is for? This inconspicuous little control is easy to ignore, yet few people know that it unlocks one of JBL's most underrated features.

Once you press it, your speaker suddenly stops being a solo act. The infinity button activates PartyBoost, a unique function that allows certain JBL speakers to link up and synchronize with each other. With a quick tap, you can sync dozens of compatible units — 99 to be exact — into one harmonious sound. PartyBoost isn't just about having louder sound, as two different modes let you curate the experience your own way. Party Mode makes all the speakers blast the same track in unison, while Stereo Mode has two identical models split the audio into left and right channels.

For anyone who has ever wished their portable speaker was capable of just that little bit more, the infinity button is the secret weapon that makes it happen.