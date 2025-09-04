Why This Engine Is Considered The Worst Lexus Ever Made

Lexus is a car brand that, generally speaking, has long been associated with excellent reliability. The formula of combining European levels of refinement and luxury backed by the reliability of Toyota mechanicals was a big draw for Lexus in its early years, and the brand's reputation for delivering well-built, long-lasting luxury vehicles continues today. This doesn't mean, however, that every Lexus vehicle or engine has been entirely trouble-free.

Relatively speaking, reliability across the Lexus brand may be great when compared to its luxury car rivals, but as far as the best and worst engines made by major automakers, the title of worst Lexus engine goes to the 3GR-FSE 3.0-liter V6. Why this particular engine? For starters, the 3GR-FSE was plagued with a combination of both safety and reliability issues.

Secondly, there's a more general sense of this engine being obsolete, as it was quickly outgunned by the larger, more powerful Lexus V6 units that came after it. Fortunately, as we are about to see, compared to other Lexus and Toyota engines, the 3GR-FSE was a rare and short-lived engine option, especially in the American market.