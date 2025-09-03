Can I Connect A MacBook Pro To Any Monitor? A Look At Its Compatibility

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's a certain convenience to working on a monitor larger than your laptop's display. For one, you have more screen real estate, which makes multitasking with dozens of windows more comfortable and efficient. You even get the option to increase the font without sacrificing your screen space, helping reduce eye strain when you're working for long hours. Compared to standard laptops, some external monitors also support higher resolutions. This means you can enjoy better image quality.

In the old days, pairing a laptop with an external monitor usually just involved plugging in a VGA cable. But as display technology evolved, users were given more and more connectivity options. There are now multiple ports, cables, and display standards available, such as DisplayPort and HDMI. There are even options that use a single USB-C/Thunderbolt cable for video and power.

If you're on the hunt for a shiny new monitor for your MacBook Pro, you might be wondering what types are compatible with it. Can you pair your MacBook Pro with just about any display? Well, generally yes — you can connect a MacBook Pro to any monitor. The catch, though, is that it won't always be a plug-and-play situation.