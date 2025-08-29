The Flip Phone Samsung & Motorola Should Be Worried About (And No, It's Not From Apple)

The battle over flip-style foldable dominance is not over — not nearly. The U.S. has two dominant flip phones at the moment in the Moto Razr Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7. Both of these phones offer very unique experiences from each other, reflecting their different philosophies on how exactly to utilize the cover screen of the phone. The cover screen, which has grown in size over the years, now encompasses the top half of the phone, and both Motorola and Samsung have different ideas on how to utilize them. But there's one other phone on the horizon that has a different idea, and boy, it's a very good idea.

Motorola prefers to let you do pretty much whatever you want to do on the cover screen. It's a "try it and see if it works" philosophy. Add apps to your launcher, and if they work (and they usually will), then it's, "Hey! Great for you!" Samsung, meanwhile, prefers to curate the experience by working with developers to build a great experience on a handful of apps. From there, you can install other apps, but there's a guardrail that prevents all but the most determined to add further apps to your cover screen launcher.

Both of these ideas have pluses and minuses for sure, but I went hands-on with another phone maker who has a different idea, which is almost a combination of the two. At the Honor V5 launch event, I managed to go hands-on with that company's Honor V2 Flip, and the cover screen is a delight to use. There are lessons that Motorola and Samsung could learn.