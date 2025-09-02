This Is The Cheapest Supercar You Can Buy In The US

For many of us, buying and owning a supercar is a dream we would one day love to realize. While more realistic goals may include a capable sports sedan, or perhaps a Mazda MX-5 Miata for the weekends, the truth is that (with money no object) many of us would ultimately love to get behind the wheel of our own supercar.

The problem is there are many barriers to entry for supercar ownership. While smaller issues include poorer fuel economy, limited seating and cargo space, and specialist maintenance regimes, the real reason we aren't all driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis is because they're expensive. For many of us, the cost of picking up a brand-new supercar is probably not dissimilar to buying our house over again; it just isn't a realistic proposition.

However, performance is getting more attainable. For example, a 2025 Toyota Corolla GR kicks out more horsepower than a '90s Ferrari 348, and you can snag a brand-new example for just $39,160. We're not about to say that a Corolla is a supercar, but this does demonstrate that power is getting more affordable. The same can be argued with entry-level supercars, too.

The best example out there right now is Chevy's Corvette. While the Stingray is still viewed as a sports car (albeit a seriously fast one, with 495 horses on tap), the Z06 is most certainly a supercar. It boasts a Ferrari-rivalling 670 horses, can dash from 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds, and with a price tag of $112,100, it's for sure the cheapest supercar you can buy in the U.S. right now.