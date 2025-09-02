This Is The Cheapest Supercar You Can Buy In The US
For many of us, buying and owning a supercar is a dream we would one day love to realize. While more realistic goals may include a capable sports sedan, or perhaps a Mazda MX-5 Miata for the weekends, the truth is that (with money no object) many of us would ultimately love to get behind the wheel of our own supercar.
The problem is there are many barriers to entry for supercar ownership. While smaller issues include poorer fuel economy, limited seating and cargo space, and specialist maintenance regimes, the real reason we aren't all driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis is because they're expensive. For many of us, the cost of picking up a brand-new supercar is probably not dissimilar to buying our house over again; it just isn't a realistic proposition.
However, performance is getting more attainable. For example, a 2025 Toyota Corolla GR kicks out more horsepower than a '90s Ferrari 348, and you can snag a brand-new example for just $39,160. We're not about to say that a Corolla is a supercar, but this does demonstrate that power is getting more affordable. The same can be argued with entry-level supercars, too.
The best example out there right now is Chevy's Corvette. While the Stingray is still viewed as a sports car (albeit a seriously fast one, with 495 horses on tap), the Z06 is most certainly a supercar. It boasts a Ferrari-rivalling 670 horses, can dash from 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds, and with a price tag of $112,100, it's for sure the cheapest supercar you can buy in the U.S. right now.
Just how affordable is a brand-new Corvette Z06?
Now we aren't suggesting that $112,100 is cheap and easily affordable for many, but we are pointing out that the Z06 at that price point does represent one hell of a supercar bargain. The cheapest Aston Martin, for example, commands almost $200,000; it's slower and less powerful too. If you start comparing any Italian thoroughbreds to the Z06, the disparity in pricing becomes even more obvious.
The value of the Z06 can be seen by comparing it against cheaper, more regular cars too. Kelley Blue Book currently reports that the average price of a brand-new car in the U.S. is just shy of $49,000, as of July 2025. It's also true that the average American household owns just over 1.8 cars, but that's impossible on an individual basis, so let's round it up to two. Two cars at an average of $49,000 is give-or-take $100,000, so if those fortunate enough to own two average cars could swing an extra $12,000 and perhaps take the bus every once in a while as a compromise, then it's perfect feasible for them to stick a 670-horsepower Corvette Z06 on the drive without breaking the bank.
Admittedly that's a stretch, but the logic is there to suggest that many households in the U.S. right now probably do have the funds to splash out and buy a brand-new supercar, in the way of a Chevy Z06, if they were so inclined.
A closer look at the Corvette Z06
Supercars have to deliver when it comes to performance, and as everyday cars get faster and faster, the needle of what's required from a supercar keeps getting pushed farther and farther. Chevrolet left no stone unturned when crafting the Z06 in order to ensure it hits the mark. Under the hood sits a 5.5-liter V8 engine with a flat-plane crankshaft, and with 670 horses, it's one of the most powerful naturally aspirated engines ever fitted to a production vehicle. The redline sits at 8,600 rpm, and all of those 670 horses are sent straight to the rear wheels via a slick eight-speed automatic transmission.
Without a doubt, the Z06 takes the Corvette from sports to super territory. This is more than just a big engine in a small car, though. The Z06 is equipped with all the hardware needed to excel in the corners too, boasting plenty of stopping power from the six and four-piston Brembo brake calipers in the front and rear arches, respectively. Also in those arches are available carbon-fiber 20-inch alloy wheels, shod in sticky Michelin rubber.
If you need further proof that the 'Vette can handle itself in the corners, consider that it managed a time of 7 minutes, 11 seconds around the Nürburgring. That's 16 seconds faster than a Ferrari 812 Superfast, and over $200,000 cheaper, too. You would be forgiven for thinking that the cheapest supercar in America might be a little half-cooked, but it's all there, and every last bit as exciting as European rivals which command two to four times the money.