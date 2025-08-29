Chevy Won't Sell You Two Of Its Best Corvette Models - Here's Why

That's right. Sales have been stopped for both Corvette models because fuel might splash out of the car when filling. However, despite the mundane reasoning, it's never a good idea to have a laissez-faire attitude towards anything involving gasoline. You don't want your car to catch on fire.

Kelley Blue Book goes into further detail, saying that due to the ZR1's and Z06's unique radiator placement, excess fuel could heat up and potentially catch fire. The base model Corvette Stingray likely isn't affected because it's powered by a different engine, a 6.2-liter V8 and as such, the fuel filling system is different.

General Motors, and by extension Chevy, haven't announced a solution yet. A press release from Chevy suggests that the blame can be attributed to faulty gas station pumps that aren't compatible with the Corvette's fuel filling apparatus. Additionally, until a fix has been announced, Chevy recommends being extra cautious while getting gas and avoiding gas cans entirely. While this might sound like a strange recommendation, cars like the Z06 and ZR1 are often used in races on the track where gas cans are plentiful and commonly used.

Until GM gets a fix out, expect to see fewer ZR1s and Z06s out on the road (or, at least, fewer than you already see). While it's a bit of a bummer for Chevy performance fans, you can never go wrong being extra safe.