Chevy Won't Sell You Two Of Its Best Corvette Models - Here's Why
It's not exactly breaking news to say that both the Z06 and ZR1 versions of the Chevy Corvette are the best 'Vettes on the market right now. The Z06 is powered by a 5.5-liter V8 that generates 670 horsepower, and it has a 0-60 time of 2.6 seconds according to GM. That means it can reach highway speed by the time it takes you to read this sentence. The Corvette ZR1 cranks that up with a 5.5-liter V8 that generates 1,064 horsepower, giving it a top speed of 215 miles per hour. General Motors says it's equipped with the most powerful V8 from any American automaker ever.
Here's the kicker: You can't buy them right now. The exorbitant price tag ($112,100 for the Z06 and $173,300 for the ZR1) keeps most people away, but for people who want to own the best mid-engine Corvettes for sale, you're out of luck. And it wasn't for any exciting reason, like both cars were too much fun or the government banned the Corvettes due to performance-related safety concerns. It's because GM is recalling 2023-2026 Corvette Z06s and 2025-2026 ZR1s due to a fuel filling issue.
Never mess around with gasoline
That's right. Sales have been stopped for both Corvette models because fuel might splash out of the car when filling. However, despite the mundane reasoning, it's never a good idea to have a laissez-faire attitude towards anything involving gasoline. You don't want your car to catch on fire.
Kelley Blue Book goes into further detail, saying that due to the ZR1's and Z06's unique radiator placement, excess fuel could heat up and potentially catch fire. The base model Corvette Stingray likely isn't affected because it's powered by a different engine, a 6.2-liter V8 and as such, the fuel filling system is different.
General Motors, and by extension Chevy, haven't announced a solution yet. A press release from Chevy suggests that the blame can be attributed to faulty gas station pumps that aren't compatible with the Corvette's fuel filling apparatus. Additionally, until a fix has been announced, Chevy recommends being extra cautious while getting gas and avoiding gas cans entirely. While this might sound like a strange recommendation, cars like the Z06 and ZR1 are often used in races on the track where gas cans are plentiful and commonly used.
Until GM gets a fix out, expect to see fewer ZR1s and Z06s out on the road (or, at least, fewer than you already see). While it's a bit of a bummer for Chevy performance fans, you can never go wrong being extra safe.