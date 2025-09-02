Which Aircraft Carrier Launched The Largest Airstrike In History?

When it comes to huge bombardments from naval vessels, some might think more of enormous battleships, but the United States doesn't field battleships anymore. Carriers have, in a sense, taken their place, and when it comes to such bombardments, it's plain to see why when the aircraft that they host are taken into account. In February 2025, the United States Navy launched the largest airstrike in its history. The targets were forces of the Islamic State in Somalia, who were pounded by a monstrous 124,000 pounds of bombs. that deployed from the USS Truman carrier.

Admiral James Kilby stated, per UK Defense Journal, that this was not just a new feat for the United States, but "the largest carrier airstrike in the history of the world." This aerial assault killed around 14 ISIS fighters. Though it may sound utterly excessive, the reason for such a widespread assault was that the forces in question had been ensconced in a series of cave fortifications. Penetrating such complex defenses is no easy task, so sheer volume as an attempt to overwhelm them can be an effective strategy.

It's remarkable that only 16 F/A-18 Super Hornets, all from the USS Truman, were used to unleash this enormous joint payload. It was a coordinated and formidable attack, and one that the Super Hornet in particular was well equipped to perform. It was also part of a wider military offensive in the region.