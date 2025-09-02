Which Aircraft Carrier Launched The Largest Airstrike In History?
When it comes to huge bombardments from naval vessels, some might think more of enormous battleships, but the United States doesn't field battleships anymore. Carriers have, in a sense, taken their place, and when it comes to such bombardments, it's plain to see why when the aircraft that they host are taken into account. In February 2025, the United States Navy launched the largest airstrike in its history. The targets were forces of the Islamic State in Somalia, who were pounded by a monstrous 124,000 pounds of bombs. that deployed from the USS Truman carrier.
Admiral James Kilby stated, per UK Defense Journal, that this was not just a new feat for the United States, but "the largest carrier airstrike in the history of the world." This aerial assault killed around 14 ISIS fighters. Though it may sound utterly excessive, the reason for such a widespread assault was that the forces in question had been ensconced in a series of cave fortifications. Penetrating such complex defenses is no easy task, so sheer volume as an attempt to overwhelm them can be an effective strategy.
It's remarkable that only 16 F/A-18 Super Hornets, all from the USS Truman, were used to unleash this enormous joint payload. It was a coordinated and formidable attack, and one that the Super Hornet in particular was well equipped to perform. It was also part of a wider military offensive in the region.
The military campaign and USS Harry S Truman's role in it
The Truman had been stationed in the Red Sea when it mounted the attack, and its imposing presence had also been brought to bear against other targets while it was there. According to the UK Defense Journal, Admiral James Kilby reported that "we've seen an increase in how the Houthis are acting. Sometimes I hear people speak dismissively of them. They're not China, but they are a threat. And they are hunting our ships." In May of 2025, the USS Harry S. Truman left the region after targeting more than 1,100 unfriendly forces through the efforts of Carrier Air Wing 1.
Per WHRO, a primary role that the great vessel fulfilled during this period in the region was not only defending U.S. ships, but those of allies. Kilby said, "They engaged 160 threats, either to Israel or to them or defending shipping. They conducted 670 strikes." An aircraft carrier, being the enormous and incredibly valuable asset it is, does not tend to travel alone.
It is often accompanied by other warships, and when traveling with its entourage, it's one of the most potent forces on the water. This period of Middle Eastern deployment was another deadly, vital job well done by the personnel of Carrier Air Wing 1. This is despite the fact that, in one accident, an ill-fated Super Hornet fell off the USS Harry S Truman and was lost in the ocean.
More about Carrier Air Wing 1 and the USS Truman
USS Harry S Truman is an impressive vessel to behold. At 1,092 feet long, with a 4.5-acre flight deck, it's little wonder that it displaces approximately 100,000 tons and has room for 85 aircraft. At more than 30 knots, it's quite the mover for its size, too. Though armed with a Phalanx system, Sea Sparrow missiles, and a pair of Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) systems, the greatest asset of a carrier is its aircraft. For the record-breaking airstrike, deployed several squadrons of Carrier Air Wing 1.
This air wing was officially established in December 1963. Its roots, however, lead all the way back to July 1938, with the Ranger Air Group that was named for the USS Ranger, the United States' very first purpose-built aircraft carrier. The Super Hornet that would perform the world's largest airstrike was still decades away then, not making its first flight until November 1995. It's a powerhouse designed to operate from carriers, and landing on aircraft carriers requires a special type of aircraft.
It's a versatile model that the Naval Air Systems Command reports, "...across the full mission spectrum: air superiority, fighter escort, reconnaissance, aerial refueling, close air support, air defense suppression and day/night precision strike." Though undoubtedly a supercarrier of awe-inspiring size, USS Truman is not the world's largest. However, the USS Truman is a U.S. Navy titan in its own right.