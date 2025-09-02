Why Is Motorcycle Insurance So Expensive?

Whether it's full-coverage or liability-only, motorcycle insurance is a must-have requirement if you want to be a rider in the United States. Unfortunately, when you shop for your bike insurance, you'll realize that the premiums might feel a lot higher than you anticipated. Sometimes they might even rival the cost of insuring a car. After all, on average, you can expect to pay between $399 and $1,776 annually for full coverage, depending on the type of insurance and motorcycle.

While there are best and worst insurance providers across the country, the high cost of motorcycle insurance stems from the fact that motorcycles are inherently risky investments for insurance companies. Unlike cars that spread the risk across airbags, a steel cage, and advanced safety features, motorcycle designs leave the rider exposed. That means a single mistake on the throttle or brakes can be the difference between an afternoon ride and a life-altering consequence.

In fact, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), riders are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than car occupants. Besides the risks involved, there are other elements that can affect your motorcycle insurance premiums. And whether you're a rookie or a veteran biker, it is incumbent on you to know what influences your motorcycle insurance costs because it could help you make informed decisions and save money.