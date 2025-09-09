Why You Can't Take Photos On The Airport Tarmac

After securing a cheap flight online, excited vacation-goers can be forgiven for getting a little snap-happy and photographing every moment of their trip. That pre-flight breakfast, perhaps, or an obligatory "waiting in the departure lounge with tons of luggage" shot. Through the window, you might want to snap a photo of the steely steed that you'll be flying in or the airport's unique runway, but in the moments before boarding, there's something crucial to bear in mind: Typically, you won't be allowed to use your phone to take photographs on the tarmac as you enter or exit the aircraft.

For passengers, the tarmac can be little more than a brief walk to the plane, but in broader terms, this area is a bustling hub of crucial airport activity. As such, it's vital that anyone crossing this potentially dangerous area, from airport personnel to travelers themselves, remain alert at all times. Phones, which are typically our go-to devices for photography, shouldn't be used until you're safely inside the building. This is a potentially very dangerous environment, and distracting yourself can be catastrophic.

It's not simply a matter of safety, though. Another reason for banning photography on the airport tarmac is privacy concerns, both for sensitive airport operations and for the wide array of personnel who work there.