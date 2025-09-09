Why You Can't Take Photos On The Airport Tarmac
After securing a cheap flight online, excited vacation-goers can be forgiven for getting a little snap-happy and photographing every moment of their trip. That pre-flight breakfast, perhaps, or an obligatory "waiting in the departure lounge with tons of luggage" shot. Through the window, you might want to snap a photo of the steely steed that you'll be flying in or the airport's unique runway, but in the moments before boarding, there's something crucial to bear in mind: Typically, you won't be allowed to use your phone to take photographs on the tarmac as you enter or exit the aircraft.
For passengers, the tarmac can be little more than a brief walk to the plane, but in broader terms, this area is a bustling hub of crucial airport activity. As such, it's vital that anyone crossing this potentially dangerous area, from airport personnel to travelers themselves, remain alert at all times. Phones, which are typically our go-to devices for photography, shouldn't be used until you're safely inside the building. This is a potentially very dangerous environment, and distracting yourself can be catastrophic.
It's not simply a matter of safety, though. Another reason for banning photography on the airport tarmac is privacy concerns, both for sensitive airport operations and for the wide array of personnel who work there.
Other potential dangers and privacy concerns relating to airport tarmac photography
In a busy public place, it's common for a stranger to inadvertently stray into a photograph being taken of somebody else, whether they're another passenger or someone just doing their job. On the tarmac of an airport, many different professionals are doing just that, from pilots and flight crew to those carrying out maintenance and refueling, and they all deserve to be able to do so without unsolicited photography.
For that purpose, a number of airports have regulations regarding photography. The historic Farnborough Airport in the U.K., for instance, forbids photography or videography of any airport staff or elsewhere on the facility without specific permissions. U.S. aviation titan United Airlines, meanwhile, notes that customers cannot take recordings of its operations or of particular hardware.
The nature of aviation means that there are additional security concerns to worry about. A passenger plane is a fascinating machine that aviation enthusiasts will want to photograph, but doing so while the plane is being serviced or refueled can potentially expose sensitive information.
The all-important security concerns
Rules forbidding photography have their place in an airport environment, though they are far from universal. It's a complex issue, specifically because airports are private property, as are aircraft themselves. As attorney Daniel Greenberg explained to The Washington Post, "the prohibition of photography on private property is legitimate. That decision is up to the property owner. If you don't want to follow the carrier's rules, don't get on the carrier's plane." The outlet also makes it clear that there is significant room for interpretation regarding photography, which also holds true on the aircraft.
Ultimately, the decision to allow or refuse photography comes down to the airports and their policies. For example, JetBlue spokesman Morgan Johnston told The Washington Post the decision comes down to the "professional judgment in evaluating the appropriate use of photography or videography" of the airport's staff and plane crew. As such, it isn't always the case that a photograph strictly can't be taken, whether while on board or on the tarmac. The safest approach, as ever, is to familiarize yourself with your airport and airline's regulations before making your journey.