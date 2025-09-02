Kenworth T680 Vs. Mack Anthem: Which Semi Has The Highest Load Capacity?

The Kenworth T680 and Mack Anthem are both iconic trucks that traverse America's highways. Whichever truck you're driving, you're bound by the maximum total weight limit of 80,000 pounds — this includes the truck itself, the trailer, and all cargo on board.

This means that all fully loaded trucks on the road will top out at this number, save for a few that have special permits that let them exceed it. Because of this, we'll find that the two trucks we're looking at have almost the same capacity. However, Mack does make a special model that allows it to carry twice the legal limit, making it the king of the road.

To understand how we reached that conclusion, let's look at the numbers that show us what these semis are capable of. First, let's check the gross vehicle weight rating or GVWR of each semi. This is set by the manufacturer and tells you how much weight the tractor can safely carry.

Since GVWR is specific to each unit, and varies depending on its configuration, we must check specific units to know their load capacity. Thankfully, some dealers publish these numbers, and the average capacity for the Kenworth T680 is around 52,000 pounds or higher. The Mack Anthem's GVWR is also often listed at around the same number.

So, if we're going to base our comparison on just the tractor alone, both trucks have essentially the same capacity. That's because both are Class 8 trucks, meaning truckers depend on these vehicles for the most demanding jobs. However, there's another metric with which we can compare these two semis — their theoretical overall maximum weight limit.