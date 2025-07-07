Which Mack Truck Has The Highest Towing Capacity?
Mack Trucks are known for their heavy-hauling capacities, but even within that line, some can haul a lot more than others. One model stands especially tall in this regard and is engineered to pull incredibly heavy loads across the North American continent. This model is called the Mack Anthem, and it's a Class 8 powerhouse, meaning it meets the baseline for the most demanding jobs with its Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of over 33,000 pounds (14,969 kilograms). However, that rating only accounts for the weight of the truck itself plus any cargo on its frame. The real measure of the Anthem's strength is its Gross Combination Weight (GCW) — the total weight of the truck plus the massive trailer it's pulling. For the Anthem, that number is a colossal 180,000 pounds.
This immense capability is made possible by a combination of smart engineering choices. Under the hood, the Anthem can be equipped with the formidable MP8 engine, a 13-liter diesel that churns out up to 505 horsepower and a staggering 1,960 pound-feet of torque. That's one of the largest engines put into Mack Trucks and also one of the most powerful engines put into a semi-truck. All that power is channeled through heavy-duty transmission options, including the mDRIVE HD 12- and 13-speed automated manuals, which are specifically designed to handle the extreme stress of massive loads. Furthermore, the Anthem is available with burly 8x6 axle configurations, which can look comical (too many wheels!) but also provide the necessary traction. It's not like this raw power is theoretical either. It's also proven in the most demanding fields. For instance, its power is so trusted that the military uses a beefed-up, 60-ton version to move its most critical hardware.
Long-hauling demands creature comforts for the driver
Pulling a small planet is useless if the driver is miserable, which is why the Anthem's cab is just as impressive as its engine. Inside, the truck creates a command center that's both productive and comfortable. For starters, the 70-inch stand-up sleeper cab offers an awesome ceiling height of 7 feet 1 inch in the rear, which means most drivers can even stand up and walk around freely. The totally flat-floor design is another huge plus, which makes the trip from the driver's seat to the bunk seamless. When you're in the driver's seat, the modern cockpit features a sharp 5-inch full-color Co-Pilot digital display for all crucial info, while a 7-inch touchscreen provides Apple CarPlay support for easy access to navigation and media.
On top of that, Mack offers a suite of slick optional features to make life on the road even better. The Idle Free APU (auxiliary power unit) is a lifesaver, letting drivers run the HVAC system without idling the main engine, which saves fuel. For safety, the advanced Bendix Wingman Fusion system acts as a smart co-pilot, integrating radar and camera data to help with collision mitigation and braking. Finally, Mack Connect telematics gives fleet managers real-time data to monitor vehicle performance and uptime from afar. This complete package makes the Anthem the go-to choice for some of the country's most unique and high-stakes cargo. It's no wonder it's been the official hauler of NASCAR since 2016, trusted with the massive job of getting entire race teams and their million-dollar cars safely across the country, week after week. Then, in the civilian world, you've got massive demolition jobs in which fleets of Anthems haul away mountains of concrete and steel from old city blocks.