Which Mack Truck Has The Highest Towing Capacity?

Mack Trucks are known for their heavy-hauling capacities, but even within that line, some can haul a lot more than others. One model stands especially tall in this regard and is engineered to pull incredibly heavy loads across the North American continent. This model is called the Mack Anthem, and it's a Class 8 powerhouse, meaning it meets the baseline for the most demanding jobs with its Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of over 33,000 pounds (14,969 kilograms). However, that rating only accounts for the weight of the truck itself plus any cargo on its frame. The real measure of the Anthem's strength is its Gross Combination Weight (GCW) — the total weight of the truck plus the massive trailer it's pulling. For the Anthem, that number is a colossal 180,000 pounds.

This immense capability is made possible by a combination of smart engineering choices. Under the hood, the Anthem can be equipped with the formidable MP8 engine, a 13-liter diesel that churns out up to 505 horsepower and a staggering 1,960 pound-feet of torque. That's one of the largest engines put into Mack Trucks and also one of the most powerful engines put into a semi-truck. All that power is channeled through heavy-duty transmission options, including the mDRIVE HD 12- and 13-speed automated manuals, which are specifically designed to handle the extreme stress of massive loads. Furthermore, the Anthem is available with burly 8x6 axle configurations, which can look comical (too many wheels!) but also provide the necessary traction. It's not like this raw power is theoretical either. It's also proven in the most demanding fields. For instance, its power is so trusted that the military uses a beefed-up, 60-ton version to move its most critical hardware.