Is The Kenworth T680 A Good Truck To Buy? Here's What Long-Haul Drivers Have To Say
For both owner-operators and fleet drivers, the Kenworth T680 is routinely among the most advised choices for long-haul Class 8 trucks. Launched in 2013 and polished through its Next Gen makeover, the T680 positions itself as one of the most modern rigs on U.S. roads by combining aerodynamic efficiency with a driver-centric cabin. Though spec sheets and brochures promise better fuel economy and quieter cabs, the most important feedback comes from long-distance drivers who log over 100,000 miles annually.
Luckily for the T680, the news is good. For comfort, drivability, and fuel economy, most real-world drivers award the T680 high ratings. Several owners in a TruckersReport forum thread list the dependable PACCAR powertrain, one of the most powerful semi truck engines out there, and its excellent fuel economy as huge selling points of the truck. However, not all drivers agree. Some on Reddit's r/Truckers complained about the underpowered performance of the PACCAR MX-13 under load, particularly when tackling grades or hauling at full capacity.
Others noted that while the engine runs efficiently, it may struggle to maintain speed when pulling 80,000-pound loads in hilly terrain, but this is contested amongst drivers, as some believe the trucks shouldn't need to accelerate any faster. So, the truck is not flawless, and a few typical complaints do surface. What, then, should consumers to know before making a Kenworth T680 purchase?
Comfort and ride quality get high marks from drivers
The ride quality of the Kenworth T680 is debated amongst drivers, with some citing the newer trucks as smooth and comfortable to drive and having relatively few complaints. Some drivers on TruckersReport initially had complaints with the automated manual transmission being clunky and difficult to operate in older models, but it appears to have been addressed in the Next Gen variants.
Praise also comes for the layout and ergonomics of the inside of the semi-truck. The Next Gen T680 brought better seat adjustability, customizable controls, and a 15-inch digital display. That being said, although drivers appreciate the quality and comfort of the cabin, it's often highlighted that the T680's interior space is inferior to many other competitor brands. Others have also noted sporadic electrical problems, which seem to affect a small but noteworthy fraction of consumers over various model years. These could be related to loose wiring or alternator issues and include sensor misreads, dashboard problems, or electrical system failures.
FleetOwner praised the Torque Assisted Steering system for reducing fatigue during long hours on the road, characterizing it as a minor but significant improvement that smooths out highway driving and increases response. The Bendix Wingman Fusion advanced driver assistance system also got excellent marks for improved safety without compromising the driving experience.
Is it reliable and worth the investment?
When it comes to long-term reliability, driver feedback is largely positive — especially for T680s running the PACCAR MX-13 engine. One driver on the TruckingTruth forum claimed consistent fuel efficiency ratings of around 9 mpg, which is quite remarkable for a full Class 8 tractor. Thanks in part to the truck's aerodynamic design and predictive cruise control systems, the Next Gen T680 has a 6% increase in fuel savings over the previous generation. If diesel costs an average of $3, this equates to around a $2,250 saving in 100,000 miles of driving.
Still, not every comment is glowing. Drivers have raised questions about common rail pump problems or the diesel particulate filter system failing. While the common rail fuel pumps were criticized for early wear or failure, sometimes requiring expensive replacements, DPF issues often included clogging or regen cycle problems. Kenworth and PACCAR apparently addressed these concerns in more recent models by improving emissions system diagnostics and durability.
Kenworth is one of the most popular semi-truck brands, and reviews of the Kenworth T680 are generally good, although driver satisfaction can vary depending on model year, engine spec, and feature packages. Therefore, it's a good idea to assess each truck's configuration before committing long-term.