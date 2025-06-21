Is The Kenworth T680 A Good Truck To Buy? Here's What Long-Haul Drivers Have To Say

For both owner-operators and fleet drivers, the Kenworth T680 is routinely among the most advised choices for long-haul Class 8 trucks. Launched in 2013 and polished through its Next Gen makeover, the T680 positions itself as one of the most modern rigs on U.S. roads by combining aerodynamic efficiency with a driver-centric cabin. Though spec sheets and brochures promise better fuel economy and quieter cabs, the most important feedback comes from long-distance drivers who log over 100,000 miles annually.

Luckily for the T680, the news is good. For comfort, drivability, and fuel economy, most real-world drivers award the T680 high ratings. Several owners in a TruckersReport forum thread list the dependable PACCAR powertrain, one of the most powerful semi truck engines out there, and its excellent fuel economy as huge selling points of the truck. However, not all drivers agree. Some on Reddit's r/Truckers complained about the underpowered performance of the PACCAR MX-13 under load, particularly when tackling grades or hauling at full capacity.

Others noted that while the engine runs efficiently, it may struggle to maintain speed when pulling 80,000-pound loads in hilly terrain, but this is contested amongst drivers, as some believe the trucks shouldn't need to accelerate any faster. So, the truck is not flawless, and a few typical complaints do surface. What, then, should consumers to know before making a Kenworth T680 purchase?