How Much Is A Kenworth T680 & Who Makes This Semi-Truck?
On the vast expanse of American highways, the Kenworth T680 is among the most trusted and popular semi-truck brands out there. Designed for long-haul efficiency, aerodynamic performance, and driver comfort, the T680 is Kenworth's flagship model for both independent operators and freight carriers. For anyone thinking of purchasing one of these large rigs, whether brand-new or used, it's crucial to know who built it and what model is in your budget.
Kenworth is under PACCAR Inc., a global leader in commercial vehicle design and engineering, with Kenworth itself being a venerable American truck manufacturer. Based in Bellevue, Washington, PACCAR owns Kenworth and Peterbilt. It produces the exclusive PACCAR MX engines and transmissions seen in several T680 configurations. A significant part of T680's appeal is Kenworth's ability to maximize performance, fuel economy, and maintenance through tightly-regulated systems facilitated by this vertical integration.
So how much does one of these highly sophisticated trucks really cost? With listings spanning a broad spectrum, it depends on model year, mileage, engine, and sleeper arrangement.
Introducing PACCAR: The Kenworth T680 builder
Although the Kenworth name originated in the '20s, the T680 is the result of decades of improvement under the PACCAR brand, which also produces DAF in Europe and Peterbilt trucks. Apart from designing the body and frame, PACCAR engineers the MX-13, one of the most powerful diesel semi-truck engines, the MX-11 engine, and automated 12-speed transmissions utilized in most contemporary T680s. With this "one-company" strategy, the T680 gains an advantage in dependability, integration, and aftermarket support.
Particularly in its most recent Next Gen version, the T680 is built with aerodynamics and time on the road in mind. Together, the PACCAR powertrains, its sloped hood, integrated fairings, and predictive cruise control systems all work to help improve MPG and lower wear on long-distance runs. Kenworth notes the Next Gen T680 can offer up to a 7% gain in fuel economy compared to the previous model. This is before the addition of torque-assisted steering and ADAS systems, like the Bendix Wingman Fusion.
With PACCAR's worldwide resources, the T680 benefits from top-notch research and testing in design as well as in emissions compliance and drivetrain durability. Whether spec'd for fleets or single-owner operations, this truck is built with its entire lifetime performance in mind.
New Versus Used: Today's Kenworth T680 Cost
Depending on variables including model year, mileage, engine type, and sleeper size, a Kenworth T680 can cost anywhere from $45,000 to over $220,000. On Commercial Truck Trader, 76-inch sleeper models of the 2024, 2025, and 2026 T680s with low mileage and a PACCAR engine, cost between $165,000 and $220,000.
Conversely, older models — such as 2016 through 2019 T680s — with 400,000 to 600,000 miles cost between $40,000 and $75,000 based on condition and any specifications. The truck's durability and serviceable design help even T680s with half a million miles to be a good value. Day cab variations used in regional or vocational work generally tend to be priced between $45,000 and $60,000.
Thanks largely in part to its PACCAR engineering, aerodynamic design, and low total cost of ownership, the T680 ultimately holds value well in the used truck market. The T680 stays among the most competitive Class 8 rigs for drivers seeking a long-term investment in comfort and performance.