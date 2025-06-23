How Much Is A Kenworth T680 & Who Makes This Semi-Truck?

On the vast expanse of American highways, the Kenworth T680 is among the most trusted and popular semi-truck brands out there. Designed for long-haul efficiency, aerodynamic performance, and driver comfort, the T680 is Kenworth's flagship model for both independent operators and freight carriers. For anyone thinking of purchasing one of these large rigs, whether brand-new or used, it's crucial to know who built it and what model is in your budget.

Kenworth is under PACCAR Inc., a global leader in commercial vehicle design and engineering, with Kenworth itself being a venerable American truck manufacturer. Based in Bellevue, Washington, PACCAR owns Kenworth and Peterbilt. It produces the exclusive PACCAR MX engines and transmissions seen in several T680 configurations. A significant part of T680's appeal is Kenworth's ability to maximize performance, fuel economy, and maintenance through tightly-regulated systems facilitated by this vertical integration.

So how much does one of these highly sophisticated trucks really cost? With listings spanning a broad spectrum, it depends on model year, mileage, engine, and sleeper arrangement.