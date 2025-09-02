Boeing 797: Everything That's Been Revealed About The 'New Midsize Aircraft'

Boeing has been exploring the idea of a New Midsize Airplane (NMA), often referred to as the Boeing 797, for nearly a decade. The aircraft was envisioned as a replacement for the aging 757 (which is still loved by pilots around the world) and 767 families, which many airlines still use on transcontinental and thinner long-haul routes. Positioned between the narrow-body 737 MAX and the long-haul 787 Dreamliner, the 797 was designed to serve the "middle of the market" segment with seating for 220 to 270 passengers and a range of about 4,500 to 5,000 nautical miles. Early concepts included a twin-aisle cabin for faster boarding and improved passenger comfort, while also maintaining operating economics closer to a single-aisle jet.

The 2017 Paris Air Show revealed that Boeing would adopt technologies from the 777 and 787 aircraft, including composite fuselage structures and advanced aerodynamics. The proposed aircraft received an excellent response from airlines because it would enable new route possibilities that exceeded 737 MAX's range but did not generate enough traffic for the 787. Boeing received positive feedback from more than 50 airlines, including Delta, United, Qantas, and Emirates. The NMA aimed to transform the mid-capacity market through cost reduction and operational flexibility across regional and intercontinental routes.