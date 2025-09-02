Yamaha MT-09 Vs. R6: Which Motorcycle Is Faster?

There are a lot of choices when it comes to buying fast motorcycles. Aside from the numerous brands to choose from, there are several different body styles available, and just as many available engines. Most manufacturers split bikes up into different body-style categories based on their performance intentions, and that's the case with Yamaha as well. Their two-wheeled products are split between on- and off-road, then in the road-bike category there's Supersport, Hyper Naked, Sport Heritage, Touring, Dual Sport, and Scooter. The two speed-oriented categories are Supersport and Hyper Naked — that's where Yamaha builds some of their fastest bikes.

Right in the middle of both those ranges are bikes like the current MT-09 and the now-deceased R6. The R6 was discontinued in 2020 due to advancing fuel economy regulations in Europe, but it was one of Yamaha's most popular bikes. And, with lots of models sold, there are still plenty available on the used market. The MT-09, on the other hand, is still around and can be purchased new from a Yamaha dealership, warranty and all. It's got a larger engine, but it's lacking the fairings, and it weighs a bit more. So, which one is faster?

The R6, when it was available, could reach a top speed of 162 mph. The MT-09 isn't even close: it has a top speed of 130 mph. Put them in a long enough head-to-head race, and the MT-09's rider will watch the R6 as it disappears into the distance.