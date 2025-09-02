Yamaha MT-09 Vs. R6: Which Motorcycle Is Faster?
There are a lot of choices when it comes to buying fast motorcycles. Aside from the numerous brands to choose from, there are several different body styles available, and just as many available engines. Most manufacturers split bikes up into different body-style categories based on their performance intentions, and that's the case with Yamaha as well. Their two-wheeled products are split between on- and off-road, then in the road-bike category there's Supersport, Hyper Naked, Sport Heritage, Touring, Dual Sport, and Scooter. The two speed-oriented categories are Supersport and Hyper Naked — that's where Yamaha builds some of their fastest bikes.
Right in the middle of both those ranges are bikes like the current MT-09 and the now-deceased R6. The R6 was discontinued in 2020 due to advancing fuel economy regulations in Europe, but it was one of Yamaha's most popular bikes. And, with lots of models sold, there are still plenty available on the used market. The MT-09, on the other hand, is still around and can be purchased new from a Yamaha dealership, warranty and all. It's got a larger engine, but it's lacking the fairings, and it weighs a bit more. So, which one is faster?
The R6, when it was available, could reach a top speed of 162 mph. The MT-09 isn't even close: it has a top speed of 130 mph. Put them in a long enough head-to-head race, and the MT-09's rider will watch the R6 as it disappears into the distance.
Displacement and power isn't everything
The R6 is certainly faster at the top end, but what about acceleration? If it wasn't evident from the numbering in their names, the MT-09 has a much larger engine than the R6. Both the standard MT-09 and its spicy, higher-performance variant, the MT-09 SP are powered by a 890cc inline three-cylinder engine. According to Yamaha, the MT-09 makes 117.5 horsepower and 68.5 lb-ft of torque (119 PS and 93 Nm).
The R6, which was last made as a street-legal bike in 2020, and powered by a 599cc four-cylinder engine, made almost exactly the same amount of power: 116 hp. With a curb weight of just 419 pounds, that meant the R6 could accelerate from zero-to-60 mph in 3.2 seconds. It's tough to get a launch right on motorcycles, but if you nail it with the R6, that's a faster sprint to 60 than most high-powered sports cars.
It's only a little bit heavier, at 425 pounds, but the MT-09 isn't as focused on sheer acceleration. When Cycle World tested a 2021 MT-09 SP, it made the sprint to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds. That's definitely quick, but not quite fast enough to keep up with the R6. The MT-09 might be slightly more powerful and made with a larger-displacement engine, but the R6 was meant for all-out speed, with fairings to guide the wind, and hardware optimized for the track.
How much would you spend for a used bike?
A brand-new MT-09 is currently priced at $12,174 (including $625 destination fee and $750 supply chain surcharge). That price includes a lot of modern features like a 5-inch rider display, selectable ride modes, an underseat USB-C socket, and a quick shifter. But to get yourself an R6, you'll need to go hunting on the used market, and older R6's definitely won't have as many modern features. When it was last sold new in 2020, the R6 had an MSRP that was similar to the MT-09; $12,199 plus destination. These days, used versions are surprisingly going for even more.
Any search of your local Craigslist ads or Facebook marketplace, and you're bound to find used R6 models easily north of $14,000, some being listed for $16,000 depending on mileage. The four-cylinder engine that breathes life into the R6 is sought after by lots of enthusiasts, so the value of the bike has remained high. Even the highly-anticipated R9 is going for less money — or at least it's priced lower from the factory. It has an MSRP of $13,874. The R6 is fast, and the engine is certainly evocative, but it's hard to justify paying over the original MSRP for a bike when there are so many other attractive new bikes for similar money.