How Fast Is The Yamaha MT-09? A Look At Its Top Speed And Horsepower
As one of the fastest motorcycles that Yamaha has ever made, the MT-09 has a top speed approaching 145 mph, according to multiple reviewers; however, there's no official number from Yamaha. However, this figure will vary depending on a number of factors, including environmental conditions that affect the bike's performance, the size and weight of the rider, and the presence of ECU (engine control unit) restrictions that could limit the bike's acceleration and top speed to as low as 130 mph.
The top speed question gets asked a lot, whether you're riding a supersport, a naked, or a dirt bike. While it serves as a benchmark to compare motorcycles on some level, it's really not the best way to measure the Yamaha MT-09. Whether its top speed is 130 or 145 mph, that's not what this bike is all about. In fact, anyone who's ever ridden a naked bike into triple-digit territory will tell you that it's not fun for very long.
The MT-09 wasn't designed to go fast; it was meant to go quick. With a designation standing in for the longer Mega Torque, it's easy to understand that Yamaha's designers wanted something different from the entire MT lineup.
What makes the Yamaha MT-09 special?
Despite appearing in "John Wick 3" for a thrilling chase scene, the MT-09 isn't going to appeal to everyone. In fact, some have called it one of Yamaha's ugliest motorcycles. That kind of disrespect doesn't bother MT-09 riders. Instead, it fuels the rebellious spirit that led them to the MT-09 in the first place.
At the heart of the Yamaha MT-09 (at least since 2021) is the fuel-injected 890cc three-cylinder crossplane-crankshaft engine, known as the CP3. Its unique sound is amplified by acoustic grilles near the top of the fuel tank and a tuned exhaust system exiting to the rear of the bike.
To make the best use of the MT-09's 68 pound-feet of torque and 117 horsepower, the bike has a lightweight cast aluminum twin-spar frame with adjustable front and rear suspension. The 2025 Yamaha MT-09 is adorned with engineered components, like a fully welded aluminum-box swingarm, for example, to provide a stable, but agile, platform to harness the bike's power.