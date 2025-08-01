How Fast Is The Yamaha MT-09? A Look At Its Top Speed And Horsepower

As one of the fastest motorcycles that Yamaha has ever made, the MT-09 has a top speed approaching 145 mph, according to multiple reviewers; however, there's no official number from Yamaha. However, this figure will vary depending on a number of factors, including environmental conditions that affect the bike's performance, the size and weight of the rider, and the presence of ECU (engine control unit) restrictions that could limit the bike's acceleration and top speed to as low as 130 mph.

The top speed question gets asked a lot, whether you're riding a supersport, a naked, or a dirt bike. While it serves as a benchmark to compare motorcycles on some level, it's really not the best way to measure the Yamaha MT-09. Whether its top speed is 130 or 145 mph, that's not what this bike is all about. In fact, anyone who's ever ridden a naked bike into triple-digit territory will tell you that it's not fun for very long.

The MT-09 wasn't designed to go fast; it was meant to go quick. With a designation standing in for the longer Mega Torque, it's easy to understand that Yamaha's designers wanted something different from the entire MT lineup.