Does Bentley Make Its Own Engines, Or Does VW Manufacture Them?

Older Bentley models are widely renowned for their coach-built nature and hand-assembled in-house engines in Crewe, U.K. Since VW bought Bentley in 1998, the company has slowly moved away from coach-built cars with in-house engines to a modern luxury brand that shares platforms and engines with the wider Volkswagen Group. So does Bentley make its own engines? Bentley used to hand-assemble all of its engines in Crewe, including the VW-designed Bentley W12 engine, until it was discontinued in 2024.

However, when the 6.75-liter V8 ceased production in 2020, it also marked the end of Bentley's in-house engines. Today, Bentley primarily relies on the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, an Audi-designed engine manufactured in Hungary and then shipped to fit Bentley models in Crewe. It also relies on a 3.0-liter hybrid V6, also an Audi engine designed and assembled in Hungary. Here is everything you need to know about Bentley engines, who makes them, why, and what the future has in store for the beating heart of Bentley.