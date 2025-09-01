What Was The Strange Harley-Davidson Servi-Car & Why Was It Discontinued?

Important incremental updates allowed the Servi-Car to stick around for quite a while. For example, the addition of a constant-mesh three-speed transmission with a reverse gear was a very beneficial feature for maneuvering in tight spaces, and just four years later, the recirculating oil system went from the R engine to an improved W series, offering better reliability.

Its back wheels were set 42 inches apart, the same as a lot of cars during that time, so it could ride smoothly in the grooves cars left on dirt roads. Further notable modifications came in 1958, when Harley upgraded the Servi-Car's handling by modifying its neck to adopt the Hydra-Glide's front forks.

The trike can be credited for pioneering convenience within Harley's motorcycle lineup. In 1964, it became the first civilian Harley-Davidson equipped with an electric starter, a year before the iconic Electra Glide. Later models had hydraulic brakes, and by the early 1970s, disc brakes were used on the rear wheels. These improvements made sure the otherwise simple machine stayed relevant and usable across four decades.