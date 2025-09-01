How To Change The Adaptive Steering Mode In Your Ford Car Or Truck

Ford's Adaptive Steering is a technology that enhances steering input changes in real time. The mechanism consists of a small motor, an electronic control unit (ECU), and a steering gear unit, all built inside the steering wheel of select Ford vehicles, situated behind the horn.

It works by keeping the relationship between the steering wheel input and the actual wheel angle constant while making continuous adjustments to that ratio depending on speed. At low speeds, like when parking or making tight turns, adaptive steering makes the wheels turn more with less effort from the driver, meaning you don't have to spin the steering wheel as much to get the same result. The steering ratio is fixed In vehicles without the system, so it always takes the same number of steering wheel spins to turn the wheels.

Ford's adaptive steering ratio dynamically changes based on vehicle speed, making even the biggest Ford trucks and SUV's you can buy feel easier to handle in small spaces. At higher speeds, the system does the opposite, reducing how much the wheels turn with small steering inputs, which helps the vehicle feel more stable and steady. For instance, while driving at higher speeds on the highway, it reduces steering sensitivity, which means small, unintentional wheel movements won't cause twitchy handling, resulting in a more stable and engaging drive.