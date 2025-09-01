How To Change The Adaptive Steering Mode In Your Ford Car Or Truck
Ford's Adaptive Steering is a technology that enhances steering input changes in real time. The mechanism consists of a small motor, an electronic control unit (ECU), and a steering gear unit, all built inside the steering wheel of select Ford vehicles, situated behind the horn.
It works by keeping the relationship between the steering wheel input and the actual wheel angle constant while making continuous adjustments to that ratio depending on speed. At low speeds, like when parking or making tight turns, adaptive steering makes the wheels turn more with less effort from the driver, meaning you don't have to spin the steering wheel as much to get the same result. The steering ratio is fixed In vehicles without the system, so it always takes the same number of steering wheel spins to turn the wheels.
Ford's adaptive steering ratio dynamically changes based on vehicle speed, making even the biggest Ford trucks and SUV's you can buy feel easier to handle in small spaces. At higher speeds, the system does the opposite, reducing how much the wheels turn with small steering inputs, which helps the vehicle feel more stable and steady. For instance, while driving at higher speeds on the highway, it reduces steering sensitivity, which means small, unintentional wheel movements won't cause twitchy handling, resulting in a more stable and engaging drive.
How to enable adaptive steering in your Ford
Adaptive steering is always active on Ford vehicles that have it, and it has two different modes. You can access these mode settings through the steering wheel controls and the information display. To begin, once the vehicle is started, the controls on the left spoke of the wheel can be used to navigate the instrument cluster menus. Once you've done that, open the Driver Assist section and locate the Adaptive Steering option to choose between available modes such as Normal or Sport, which are the two most commonly used.
Normal mode is designed for everyday driving, while Sport mode increases steering effort for the driver, creating a more direct, immediate feedback between wheel input and the vehicle's reaction. Ford trucks also combine Adaptive Steering with Tow/Haul mode to automatically adjust sensitivity for improved stability under load.
Tow/Haul mode is a driving setting made for when you're pulling a trailer, boat or anything heavy. When it's turned on, the truck will change how it shifts gears to keep more power at the ready, especially on hills, and it helps with engine braking so the brakes don't have to do all the work. It also adjusts adaptive steering, making the steering wheel feel heavier, giving the driver more control when towing.
Models, system notes, and fail safes
Adaptive Steering was introduced by Ford in 2016 for its Edge model, later expanding to the F-Series, the Super Duty, and select Lincoln models in 2017, depending on trim and year. In 2025, the system can still be found in the Ford F-Series Super Duty, but not on trucks such as the F-150 Lightning Pro.
To verify if your Ford has this feature available, the information will be in the vehicle's owner's manual. Drivers may also notice a faint clicking noise from the steering wheel during startup or vehicle shutdown, which is the system's actuator performing a self-check. This is normal, and not a problem to worry about. The technology also has built-in failsafes.
If there is a system malfunction, Adaptive Steering will automatically go back into manual steering so the vehicle doesn't lose control. A warning message will appear on the information display highlighting an issue, but according to Ford, the steering function is never lost. Combining features like self-monitoring and consistent performance makes the adaptive steering reliable and boosts confidence for Ford drivers in everyday use, as well as during more involved tasks like towing or long-distance highway driving.