Does Width Matter On Lawn Mower Blades?

Taking care of your mower means making sure you're changing your mower's oil on a consistent basis and being mindful of the blade, which will wear out over time.

A lot can go into selecting the right blade, though there are some elements that are not worth agonizing over. One of these elements is the width of your mower blade, measuring from one edge to the other. At the end of the day, it's just not that crucial of a measurement to have, as a wider or narrower blade won't play much of a role in your grass-cutting ability. At the same time, you should make note of how wide your current blade is when it comes time to buy a new one. This way you don't end up getting a blade that doesn't fit within your mower's deck.

Aside from the potential for damage by installing too big a blade, width isn't that much of a factor when it comes to freshening up your lawn mower blades. On the other hand, some measurements are essential.