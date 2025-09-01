Why Do Ships Avoid Passing South Of South America?

At the southernmost point of South America, ships crossing the Atlantic and Pacific oceans confronted a terrible reality for millennia: the dreaded Drake Passage. One of the most violent stretches of water on Earth, it stretches 600 miles wide and lies between Cape Horn and the South Shetland Islands of Antarctica. The region's infamy stems not from myth but from meteorological and oceanographic facts. This region is the only place the seas of the world can flow unhindered, creating some of the roughest ocean conditions on the planet.

Extreme wave heights, fast-changing weather, and some of the fastest ocean currents on Earth have led the Drake Passage to acquire its terrible reputation. Before the Panama Canal opened in 1914, ships wanting to get to the eastern coasts of the Americas had no other option except to brave these waters , and many did not make it. The perilous waters of the Drake Passage are as legendary as they are deadly.

The area is still dangerous even now with modern shipbuilding and navigational instruments. Depending on the sea's conditions, maritime crews, visitors, and expedition leaders all still refer to the experience as either the "Drake Lake" or the "Drake Shake," with calm waters occurring roughly 10% of the time while extremely rough waters occur in 10 to 20% of journeys. Given all this risk, it makes sense that ships avoid sailing south of South America when other paths are possible.