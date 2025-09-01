Do US Military Humvees Use Diesel Engines?

It may sound odd that military Humvees don't use diesel fuel even though they have diesel engines. The U.S. military uses Jet Propellent 8, or JP-8, to fuel a wide variety of military vehicles, including the motorcycles used by military special operations.

JP-8 is technically a kerosene-based jet fuel similar to the Jet A-1 fuel used in commercial airliners, except the military infuses it with additives that allow it to work with diesel engines. Before 1980, the Army used a variety of fuels for the different vehicles it used for, or to support, battle operations. The complex logistics and storage requirements of maintaining multiple fuel types led to the adoption of a single-fuel policy and the widespread use of JP-8.

In addition to Humvees and Special Ops' motorcycles, JP-8 is used in M1 Abrams tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, armored personnel carriers, helicopters, and tactical generators according to the U.S. Army. But that doesn't mean you should pick up a drum of JP-8 from your local Army Surplus and pour it into the tank of your diesel truck.

A study performed at the University of Michigan lists benefits of JP-8 as a diesel engine fuel, such as potentially lower emissions and cleaner fuel injection system operation. However, the downsides of using JP-8 as a diesel fuel alternative are significant. For example, JP-8 is less energy-dense resulting in higher fuel consumption and its inconsistent cetane can lead to misfires and hard starting or engine knocking and piston damage.