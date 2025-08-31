Can A DeWalt Battery Be Reset?

No matter the brand, tool batteries will eventually deteriorate. They may fail to hold a charge, giving you less use time, or even not charge at all, making them essentially a lost cause — just two of the biggest problems and disadvantages of lithium-based batteries. Fortunately, if you're working with a brand as large as DeWalt, finding a retailer that sells new batteries is about as easy as discerning real DeWalt batteries from knock-offs. However, before buying a new battery, one might wonder if there's something they can do to revive their current faulty one.

One solution that may seem like a good idea is to reset it. There are a few ways to do this, as evidenced by the many tutorials online. For example, YouTuber Matthew Peech reset a bad battery by connecting its positive and negative terminals to those on a functioning one. After a few seconds of doing so, the dying battery had just enough energy to start charging again. Meanwhile, Home Battery Bank presented the idea of opening up a bad DeWalt battery to test the individual cells inside, explaining that bad ones can either be reset or replaced.

Overall, these appear to be smart solutions for stubborn, dying DeWalt batteries. In truth, though, resetting a DeWalt unit isn't a great idea for multiple reasons.