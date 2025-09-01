Why Is Some Airplane Landing Gear Tilted? Here's How It Works & The Role Tilt Plays

Tilted landing gears, while engineered specifically for the express purpose of helping jets land and take off from runways, might look odd, like the wheels on the wings of a B-52 bomber. If you've ever seen landing gear configurations on a large commercial airplane that appear splayed and off-center, it might cause a double-take. Even with the best technology available today, sometimes landings do go awry, as scary and uncommon as it is.

Landing gear systems on large jets are truly an engineering marvel whenever they appear from the fuselage like a magic trick, able to bear the weight of a 485,300-pound Boeing 747 jumbo jet. The wheels screech on touchdown, and the shocks soak up the brutal impact forces, bringing you back to terra firma. Here, we will explore why some airplanes come equipped with tilted landing gear, how it functions specifically, and the reasons for this tilted design.

The primary function of landing gear tilt is not for the reasons you might assume, like aerodynamics or for buffering the forces imparted on a plane as it slams onto the tarmac during landings. Rather, the tilt is mainly engineered for space savings, allowing for maximum fuselage volume while still accommodating the retractable landing gears.