What Is A Deadstick Landing & How Do Pilots Pull Them Off?

A regularly scheduled passenger plane can give a bit of a bumpy ride during even the most textbook landing. But a deadstick landing is a different beast entirely. The Collins Dictionary provides frank, and rather terrifying definition: "A landing of an airplane or space vehicle with the engine cut off." The term dates back to the 1930s, a time when the vital propeller of an airplane could cut out and leave the pilot with nothing but a piece of ineffectual dead wood doing nothing to keep them airborne. This didn't leave them entirely helpless, though — pilots of the day were actually trained to land under these conditions.

Even today, this is one of those eventualities that, though very unlikely, pilots and flight crews must still be able to manage. Doing so is a matter of assessing the situation, controlling the gliding descent of the aircraft, and leading it toward a viable spot in range for an emergency landing. This is as true in peacetime as in wartime, whether you're flying a modern day passenger jet such as the Boeing 747 or a World War II fighter jet. Helicopters, too, are capable of their own variation of a deadstick landing, in which enough rotor speed is retained to allow the bird to make an impromptu, though ultimately safe landing. The process in this case is called autorotation.