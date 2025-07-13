Why Does The B-52 Bomber Have Wheels On Its Wings?

Looking up in the sky at any fixed-wing aircraft in flight, and if it's low enough, you typically see the outlines of a fuselage and two wings. If you're viewing a standard airplane with a normal configuration, the landing gear is either fixed or retracted below the belly of the plane. Not so in the case of the legendary Boeing B-52 Stratofortress, an iconic American bomber that has served the Air Force for over 70 years now. These massive airplanes curiously have wheels fixed on their wings, visible to the naked eye. While it is likely a rare sight in the skies over most American cities, there remain 76 B-52s currently in service as part of the US Air Force's long-range bomber fleet.

The B-52 has obviously had many upgrades since it was first introduced to keep it modernized and functional, still ready for war. And if properly maintained, it is thought that these bombers could remain in service until the 2050s, which would at that point make them 100-year-old workhorses — hard to believe. But many military plane enthusiasts have wondered over the years exactly why a B-52 comes equipped with fixed landing gear on the outer edges of its wings. Here, we will explore the practical engineering choices that went into this unique design which led to having wheels on the wings, and how they're meant to function.