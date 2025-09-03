Why Explosives Are Used To Start A B-52's Engines In An Emergency

Originally tested in 1953 and entering service in 1955, the iconic B-52 Stratofortress is one of the oldest aircraft still in service today. Despite its age, this eight-engine bomber remains an essential part of the United States' strategic bomber fleet and is expected to stay in service until 2050. Although the B-52s were upgraded to the newer H model in 1961, the bomber doesn't have some of the features we see on modern jets today.

One such module found on newer aircraft but missing from the B-52 is the APU, or auxiliary power unit. This means that the Stratofortress needs a pair of generators and air carts to jump-start two of its engines. These units provide external power and air to the aircraft until the pilots get enough bleed air to start them.

However, this startup procedure often takes more than an hour. In the case that a crew needs to get the bombers up in the air in an emergency, they can use small explosive cartridges to get the engines spinning in a hurry. This method, called cart start, cuts down the time a B-52 can get rolling from a cold start to about 10 minutes, allowing it and its crews to respond to threats in a much shorter time.