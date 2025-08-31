Tesla Owners Are Installing Aftermarket Turn Signal Stalks - Here's Why

When it comes to designing cars, Tesla has never been one for playing it safe. Sometimes those risks pay off; at other times, they leave people baffled at the decision. One of the most recent head-scratchers came in 2021 when they ditched physical turn signal stalks on the Model S and X. The conventional stalks are no longer present in the newly stateside Model 3 Highland and the updated Model S and X. Rather, Tesla opted for tiny touch-sensitive buttons on the steering wheel.

While the choice certainly aligns with Tesla's philosophy of "less is more," it feels like a step backward for many drivers. In daily driving, you hardly give a stalk any thought; it's almost second nature with your hand knowing exactly where it is. When using buttons in fast-moving traffic, you have to look down, aim for the correct spot, and hope you hit it. It's a clunky system, and when you're signaling at 70 mph, you don't want clunky. There's already concern that Tesla's turn signal buttons are making it harder to pass a driving test.

It's not the first time Tesla has swapped simple for "futuristic", like when they decided to use cameras instead of cheaper, tried-and-tested rain sensors. Another choice that didn't go as planned, as issues with the focal length of the camera meant it had a hard time detecting rain. Tesla's continuing trend of constantly trying to reinvent automobile design is very evident, but Tesla owners on Reddit have mixed feelings about whether it actually enhances the driving experience.