How Tesla Turn Signals Made Driving Tests More Difficult To Pass

Tesla's vehicles have generated more than their share of controversy, from reports of battery-related fires in Model S cars to repeated production delays with the recently released and highly polarizing Cybertruck. One of the brand's forward-leaning features is causing issues for new drivers, however, and has even led to some Tesla vehicles being banned by driving schools in one European nation.

Norway is one of the world's leaders in the push to convert its population to zero-emissions vehicles. The country's government has a tax system that heavily incentivizes EV purchases and penalizes operators of vehicles that produce significant emissions. In addition, Norway has built one of the world's most robust EV charging infrastructures, and offers EV drivers discounts on tolls and ferry fares.

The nation's goal is to eliminate all internal combustion-powered vehicles from its roadways by 2025, and the aforementioned programs have already moved Norway's population in that direction. Almost four out of every five vehicles sold in Norway in 2022 was an EV or hydrogen-powered vehicle, and by the end of that year, 20% of the vehicles registered in the country were battery-powered EVs.