How Tesla Turn Signals Made Driving Tests More Difficult To Pass
Tesla's vehicles have generated more than their share of controversy, from reports of battery-related fires in Model S cars to repeated production delays with the recently released and highly polarizing Cybertruck. One of the brand's forward-leaning features is causing issues for new drivers, however, and has even led to some Tesla vehicles being banned by driving schools in one European nation.
Norway is one of the world's leaders in the push to convert its population to zero-emissions vehicles. The country's government has a tax system that heavily incentivizes EV purchases and penalizes operators of vehicles that produce significant emissions. In addition, Norway has built one of the world's most robust EV charging infrastructures, and offers EV drivers discounts on tolls and ferry fares.
The nation's goal is to eliminate all internal combustion-powered vehicles from its roadways by 2025, and the aforementioned programs have already moved Norway's population in that direction. Almost four out of every five vehicles sold in Norway in 2022 was an EV or hydrogen-powered vehicle, and by the end of that year, 20% of the vehicles registered in the country were battery-powered EVs.
Norway has a problem with Teslas
Norway has a problem with the Tesla brand in particular, though — and it has nothing to do with battery fires or the Cybertruck. While nearly all cars use a stalk on the steering column to activate the turn signals, on some Tesla models, drivers use force touch buttons on the steering wheel to indicate an upcoming turn or lane change.
This functionality can be found on the Model 3, Model S, and Model X, and will soon be added to the Model Y as well. Norwegian drivers must often navigate traffic circles, or roundabouts, and are required to signal their intent to exit these roundabouts before changing lanes. Replacing the natural action of flicking a lever, following the same motion that you are using to turn the wheel, with a separate button push is proving to be distracting to new drivers.
Driving instructor Hansen Øyen told Motor magazine that he tested a Tesla Model 3 and "noticed that I lost both focus and direction in roundabouts. It is not directly life-threatening, but you run the risk of both driving on curbs and other cars if there are two lanes."
Lars-Inge Haslie, a senior advisor with the country's public roads administration, said failure to signal a roundabout exit could be grounds for failing a test. "It is just as crucial to flash out of a roundabout on a driving test, as when driving in traffic. Not being able to give signs is not satisfactory."