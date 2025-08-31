Why Do Some Fighter Jets Have Zig-Zag Lines On The Canopy?

There's no denying that fighter jets are among the most complicated pieces of technology in today's militaries. Throughout the 20th and early 21st centuries, many of these formidable crafts have undergone improvements across the board, from the F-22 Raptor's incredible speed to the advanced stealth, armaments, and targeting systems that have enabled the F-35 to essentially redefine what dogfighting entails in the modern age. While most of these features are easy to recognize, some are more subtle and only noticed by those with sharp eyes. Among the latter are the zig-zag lines that often appear on some fighter jets' canopies.

The zig-zag lines in question are part of the Canopy Severance System (CSS) and are mainly installed for safety purposes. Since many of these fighter jets engage in combat during deployment and, as machines, may experience technical malfunctions whether in the air or on the ground, it is only natural that safety systems, such as ejection seats, are installed to help the pilot reach safety as quickly and safely as possible. These lines come in handy during canopy removal when the ejection seat is engaged, allowing the pilot to eject without colliding with the canopy.