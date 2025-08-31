DeWalt ToughSeries 140-Piece Mechanics Tool Set: Here's Everything That's Included

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Preloaded mechanics sets are a great way to start building out a garage toolkit, whether you're a professional, hobbyist, or just want to save some money by performing your own basic repairs and tune-ups. They can also be a great way to supplement existing kits or, if they're small enough or designed to be portable, useful to keep in the trunk or take on the road. Among the things you should know about DeWalt tools before buying any is that the brand offers several assorted mechanics sets, and that these sets differ in more than just how many pieces each includes.

The DeWalt ToughSeries 140-piece Mechanics Tool Set, for example, differs from standard DeWalt sets since it's part of the brand's ToughSeries line. DeWalt ToughSeries tools are specifically designed to be more durable so that they can be used in rougher jobsites with harsher conditions. The ToughSeries system includes hammers, screwdrivers, lighted tape measures, and more. Tools are engineered with black chrome plating that offers 10x more corrosion resistance than standard DeWalt tools and grips with five times more durability for enhanced control in extreme environments.

As part of its ToughSeries, DeWalt's 140-piece ¼-inch and ⅜-inch Mechanics Tool Set (model DWMT45408) provides not just a wide range of tools and accessories to tackle all sorts of automotive jobs, but includes the boosted resilience that defines the brand's ToughSeries line. If you're shopping for a new mechanics set, this extra durability may be a pivotal factor in your choice. So it's important to know that the difference between the ToughSeries 140-piece and other kits like the DeWalt 142-piece ¼-inch and ⅜-inch Mechanics Tool Set (model DWMT73802) isn't just their contents. Of course that's important too, so here's a closer look at everything included in the DeWalt ToughSeries 140-piece Mechanics Tool Set.