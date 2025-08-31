DeWalt ToughSeries 140-Piece Mechanics Tool Set: Here's Everything That's Included
Preloaded mechanics sets are a great way to start building out a garage toolkit, whether you're a professional, hobbyist, or just want to save some money by performing your own basic repairs and tune-ups. They can also be a great way to supplement existing kits or, if they're small enough or designed to be portable, useful to keep in the trunk or take on the road. Among the things you should know about DeWalt tools before buying any is that the brand offers several assorted mechanics sets, and that these sets differ in more than just how many pieces each includes.
The DeWalt ToughSeries 140-piece Mechanics Tool Set, for example, differs from standard DeWalt sets since it's part of the brand's ToughSeries line. DeWalt ToughSeries tools are specifically designed to be more durable so that they can be used in rougher jobsites with harsher conditions. The ToughSeries system includes hammers, screwdrivers, lighted tape measures, and more. Tools are engineered with black chrome plating that offers 10x more corrosion resistance than standard DeWalt tools and grips with five times more durability for enhanced control in extreme environments.
As part of its ToughSeries, DeWalt's 140-piece ¼-inch and ⅜-inch Mechanics Tool Set (model DWMT45408) provides not just a wide range of tools and accessories to tackle all sorts of automotive jobs, but includes the boosted resilience that defines the brand's ToughSeries line. If you're shopping for a new mechanics set, this extra durability may be a pivotal factor in your choice. So it's important to know that the difference between the ToughSeries 140-piece and other kits like the DeWalt 142-piece ¼-inch and ⅜-inch Mechanics Tool Set (model DWMT73802) isn't just their contents. Of course that's important too, so here's a closer look at everything included in the DeWalt ToughSeries 140-piece Mechanics Tool Set.
The set is built around two very high-precision ratchets
Available from retailers including Ace Hardware and Acme Tools, the DeWalt ToughSeries 140-piece Mechanics Tool Set has a list price of $269.99. If you find that a bit steep, remember that the hand tools are built with an anti-resistant, full-polish chrome finish and packed in a portable, rugged case that keeps the tools very well-protected. The two included ratchets are also built with this ToughSystem durability, and DeWalt says they last four times longer than other models.
Both ratchets are also powerful and highly precise, as each comes with a 144-tooth dual pawl mechanism and 2.5-inch arc swing (for comparison, the ratchets included in the 142-piece DWMT73802 are 72-tooth with 5-degree arc swings). This extremely high-tooth count and low arc swing allow you to use each ratchet, which DeWalt says offers 30% more torque on rounded fasteners, in very tight spaces. The ratchets come in the two most likely sizes you'll come across — ¼-inch and ⅜-inch — so you can use the set for everything from auto repair to fleet maintenance, farm equipment, and industrial applications.
Also adding to the versatility of the set is its inclusion of both metric and SAE sizes for its combination wrenches, hex keys, and standard, deep, and hex-bit sockets. There are 32 ¼-inch 6‑point standard and deep sockets and 40 ⅜-inch 6‑point standard and deep sockets, as well as nine ⅜-inch hex‑bit sockets. Also included are eight Torx‑bit sockets and three spark plug sockets. The DeWalt ToughSeries 140-piece Mechanics Tool Set also comes with six extension bars, two universal joints, and 28 hex keys. Finally, the kit includes eight combination wrenches that offer 15-degree offset for use in tighter spaces and a long panel forging design for maximum torque.
What tools are missing from the DeWalt ToughSeries 140-piece Mechanics Tool Set?
With two high-precision ratchets and an assortment of sockets for ⅜-inch, ¼-inch, metric, and SAE applications, the DeWalt ToughSeries 140-piece Mechanics Tool Set has plenty to offer. However, there are some pieces lacking that you might end up needing. The very first thing that you may have noticed is missing from the 140-piece kit is a ½-inch ratchet and socket set. There are plenty of uses for ½-inch sockets, including lug nuts and larger fasteners commonly found on trucks, SUVs, lawn and agricultural gear, structural steel, and other heavy equipment.
Additionally, you won't find screwdrivers or nut drivers in the kit, which you'll certainly require from time to time. The inclusion of various adapters and reducers, as well as flare nut and crowfoot wrenches, would also make the set more versatile. Considering it's a handheld set, it's not a surprise that other, larger tools like a torque wrench or breaker bar aren't included — but that doesn't mean you won't need them.
You'll also want to have power tools on hand as well, like an impact wrench as well as impact-rated sockets to use with it, since the included sockets in DeWalt's 140-piece set, while durable, are not impact-rated. While you can get a lot done with just the DeWalt ToughSeries 140-piece Mechanics Tool Set alone, you'll likely need to supplement it with at least some of these mentioned tools if you want to be able to accomplish as much as possible in your garage. For what it's worth, DeWalt does sell more comprehensive kits, such as its 226-piece ToughSystem Mechanics Tool Set (model DWMT45226H), which, for starters, includes a ½-inch ratchet and sockets.