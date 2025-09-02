5 Toyota Cars That Are Actually Suzuki Models

Badge engineering has been a part of the automotive industry for decades, with the practice responsible for great and terrible cars alike. You're probably familiar with badge-engineered American-market vehicles such as the 2004 Pontiac GTO (a rebadged Holden) or the fifth-generation Chevrolet Nova, which was a Toyota Corolla Sprinter with a Chevy badge. But the practice extends to markets all around the world, with Toyota's link-up with Suzuki just one example of its ubiquity.

Toyota and Suzuki first started working together in 2016, with the two firms announcing a capital alliance in 2019. The alliance meant that the two companies would share tech and vehicles, with Toyota providing its hybrid system and hybrid vehicles to Suzuki, with the smaller automaker providing Toyota with engines and OEM vehicles in return, the latter ready for any badge-engineering exercises Toyota may wish to undertake.

All of these OEM Suzuki vehicles come from Suzuki's Indian offshoot, Maruti Suzuki, a joint venture between Suzuki and the Indian government that produces ultra-cheap cars like the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. As such, many of these Toyota-branded Suzukis aren't for the American market. Instead, these Toyotas are mostly present in India — where they make up 44% of Toyota's sales — as well as international markets such as South Africa. Some of these names may be familiar if you're a keen follower of Toyota's non-U.S. offerings, but the cars themselves will likely be unfamiliar.