What Could Happen If Your Phone Falls Between Plane Seats

Even as travelers are celebrating some welcome changes to security restrictions in airports across the world, there are still quite a few rules that need to be followed once they are seated. And yes, a couple of those rules are focused on the use of mobile devices. One of the most common instructions is to place your device in airplane mode for the duration of the flight, a request made to limit potential interference from cellular and Bluetooth signals with an aircraft's navigational and communications systems.

The other big request concerns what passengers should do in the event that their phone gets stuck in their seat. More precisely, it's about what passengers should not do in that event, which is to attempt to retrieve the device themselves. Instead, it is recommended that you alert a flight attendant to the issue and allow them to retrieve the phone for you. The primary reason for that is over the potential for the phone to be damaged while being retrieved, which could result in a fire should the notoriously delicate lithium-ion batteries inside also be damaged.

Lithium-ion batteries are known to be legitimate fire hazards in such circumstances, which is one of a handful of problems and disadvantages facing these power sources. As such, worries over batteries catching fire is so great that airlines take extra precautions to prevent such calamities.