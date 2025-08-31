Why Your Check Engine Light Might Come On After Getting An Oil Change

For most drivers, an oil change is a quick, hassle-free service that typically puts you out no longer than an hour and costs you (give or take) a hundred bucks. But even if you're perfectly on top of things, getting yourself into the shop — or changing it yourself — every time you're due for one, the unexpected can still happen.

It's enough to strike fear into any driver's heart: The check engine light pops on right after the oil has been changed. Isn't an oil change supposed to prevent these problems, not create them? As it turns out, there are several reasons why this might happen.

One of the most common is also one of the most simple: a loose or missing cap. If the cap isn't tightened enough or if it can't form a proper seal, the engine control module (ECM) will detect a vapor leak or pressure imbalance and trigger the check engine light. It's the same as if the oil dipstick isn't fully inserted back in place after being checked. It allows more air into the engine, and that can lead to inaccurate sensor readings, which may trigger the engine icon on your dashboard.