Can The Wrong Oil Filter Cause Low Oil Pressure?

Whether you're changing your oil filter yourself or trying to save a little money on a quick lube shop, it's easy to assume any oil filter that's the right size for your engine will get the job done. But, as it turns out, this small part plays a huge role in the health of your engine ... and installing the wrong one can have some major consequences. One of the most serious? Low oil pressure.

This isn't just some minor performance hiccup, either: low oil pressure can spiral into major engine failure if left unchecked for too long. You see, oil pressure keeps your engine components lubricated, cool, and functioning as they should. The oil itself cuts down on the friction between your engine's moving parts and dissipates heat. Without the right pressure pushing it through the system, not even the best motor oil can do its job.

The oil filter is there to prevent contaminants. From dirt to metal shavings to byproducts of combustion, the filter grabs it all before it has a chance to re-enter the engine. At the same time, it needs to allow enough oil to pass through to maintain the proper pressure. The right size filter combined with a functioning pressure relief valve helps keep oil circulating efficiently without issue. But when the wrong oil filter is used ... the oil may leak, bypass the filter, or fail to reach key engine parts entirely.