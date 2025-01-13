Why Does Engine Oil Get Dirty? (And What It Looks Like)

For those who aren't avid automotive enthusiasts, a vehicle's engine probably isn't at the forefront of your mind too often. You slip into the driver's seat, start the car and head to your destination. However, an engine is a highly coordinated effort that relies on several major components to get that engine going and running smoothly.

One of the most vital maintenance steps you can take in protecting and prolonging your engine's life is regular oil and oil filter changes. Without adhering to routine service visits, you might not even be aware of a problem with your engine oil unless you see one of the common dashboard warning lights that indicate an issue. You should change your oil around 5,000 to 8,000 miles on most vehicles, but you should also check your owner's manual for the manufacturer's recommended service interval.

The reason you must get regular oil changes is that oil gets dirty. When that happens, it no longer provides effective protection from excess heat and friction. Over time, tiny contaminants invade the oil, like combustion byproducts, miniscule metal fragments from the engine, and a sludge created by the continuous cycle of heating up and cooling down. One indication of a problem in your engine is the color of your engine oil. Instead of a golden or amber color that's present with fresh oil, you'll see a dark black consistency, indicating you're overdue for an oil change.

